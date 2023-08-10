Chicago Magic Lounge to Debut AN HONEST LIVING by Justin Purcell, Directed by Mick Napier

An Honest Living runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 4, 2023 – January 3, 2024. 

Aug. 10, 2023

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, will continue its Artist-In-Residence series with CML favorite Justin Purcell’s new show, An Honest Living. A testament to Purcell's unparalleled dedication to the art of magic and honed over years of avoiding actual work, An Honest Living runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 4, 2023 – January 3, 2024. With a deadpan delivery and a penchant for the absurd, Justin now invites audiences to bear witness to the consequences of his career choices. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

This is more than just a magic show—it's an interactive journey into the depths of Justin's singular mind. Prepare to be captivated by his extraordinary sleight of hand as he effortlessly manipulates reality, performing tricks that have taken a lifetime to master. His razor-sharp wit and off-kilter sense of humor breathe new life into the classics of magic, creating an experience that is both captivating and hilariously unconventional.

Directed by Mick Napier, founder and artistic director of the Annoyance Theater, An Honest Living celebrates Justin's unique talents and unwavering commitment to evading the shackles of a "real job." Join us for a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you believing that magic is real!

About the Artists

Justin Purcell

Justin Purcell began conjuring at an early age and began performing professionally at the age of sixteen. Along with private and corporate shows, Purcell has performed at the World-Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA, and is the resident bar magician at Logan Arcade. He is a founding company member of the Chicago Magic Lounge, where he is a House Magician and frequent headliner. In naming Justin as “Chicago’s Best Bar Magician” in 2019, Chicago Magazine wrote that Justin performs “with the aplomb of a ringmaster and the flair of a standup comedian.” In addition to magic, he plays drums for the feminist punk band The Cell Phones and is a father.

Mick Napier (Director)

Founder and visionary behind the acclaimed Annoyance Theatre, Mick Napier is known both nationally and internationally as an innovator and creative force in comedy, improvisation, and theater. His belief in the element of risk-taking that is at the core of improvisation influences his work and his direction, inspiring genuine creativity in any project with which he is involved.

With the Annoyance, Mick has spent more than 20 years developing and cultivating a style of work and production that has been both acclaimed and imitated. As a Director and Artistic Consultant for the internationally renowned Second City he made his mark having directed more than 10 revues there, including the 40th and 50th Anniversary revues, and Paradigm Lost, which earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award for direction. Mick’s has also directed such high profile actors and writers as Martin Short (Martin Short & Friends,) Jeff Garlin (I want Someone to Eat Cheese With,) and David & Amy Sedaris in their Obie Award Winning hit One Woman Shoe.

In the world of magic, Mick has been performing Mentalism with his wife for over 20 years. He also enjoys performing card tricks at The Annoyance. In regard to directing and magic, he has had the honor of working with Luis Carreon, Derek Hughes, Nick Diffatte, Adam Rubin, Rob Zabrecky, and Jonathan Burns

An Honest Living will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 4, 2023 – January 3, 2024. Tickets are priced $42.50 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row). 

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

Music & Magic

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $30

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $35 - $37.50; Front Row: $40 - $42

Artist-in-Residence Series

Wednesdays at 7:00pm

Henok Negash, Meant to Be, July 5 through September 27, 2023

Tickets: Standard: $40; Front Row: $45

Mystery does not stand along; it comes with a qualifier. There are magical entertainers who highlight a perfect mystery, a powerful mystery, a comedic mystery, or a meaningful mystery. Henok specializes in offering a personalized mystery meaning that he is not looking for perfection, but rather connection.

While on stage, Henok Negash is a magician, mentalist, humorist, but most importantly he is an entertainer. He took up magic at the tender age of twelve. Since then, he has performed in five countries, ranging from France to Thailand, entertaining corporations, private parties, and nightclubs including the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. What makes Henok unique is how he seamlessly adapts to whatever environment he is placed in. Simply put, Henok understands how to communicate and relate to people.

Illusions that highlight dating, marriage, trust, and the like will be explored in this 75-minute show. Be a part of this interactive magical event.

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Sundays at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65 - $75, Mezzanine $52.50 – 61.50. 

Family Show

Sundays at 3:00pm, October 1 & 15, November 5 & 19, December 3 & 17

Tickets: Standard: $35 - $40; Front Row: $45 - $50

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed evening shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ are allowed to The Family Show. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. The staff and performers of the Chicago magic lounge are fully vaccinated for covid 19. Ticket holders must attest to being fully vaccinated against covid-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours prior to your visit to enter the premises.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visitchicagomagiclounge.com.




