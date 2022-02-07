Chicago Magic Lounge Presents Sean Masterson's MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Beginning April 6

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with Sean Masterson's Message in a Bottle, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 6 - June 29, 2022. Masterson's combination of magic and storytelling in this brand new show will amaze and enchant audiences. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

The discovery of a message in a bottle makes the past present in Sean Masterson's very visual and highly deceptive show. Sleight-of-hand magic is seamlessly woven into the true tale of the 19th century battle to decide American's #1 magician.

In 1912 theatrical impresario Michael B. Leavitt published his 700-page memoir dishing the untold story of this jealousy-fueled battle between his clients, the magic greats Alexander Herrmann and Harry Kellar. Recently, Sean Masterson procured a signed edition of Leavitt's memoir at auction and together with his research of Harry Houdini's original archives at the Library of Congress in D.C., he has found the thread that nearly tells the whole tale. All Masterson needs now is a message in a bottle.

Sean's blend of magic and storytelling have been part of the Chicago theater scene since his 1992 run at Shattered Globe Theater. Since then, he has performed in extended runs at Live Bait Theater, The Actors Gymnasium, The Music Box Theater, and Theater Wit. His close-up magic has been seen at many corporate, social events including Abbott Laboratories, The Chicago Architecture Foundation, Copia Capital and The Driehaus Museum. He regularly performs at the Old Town Art Fair and The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, MI and has made appearances at Festimagic in Paris and The International Theater Festival of Grenoble, France. Each year Sean makes 40 appearances in local children's hospitals.

Message in a Bottle will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, April 6 - June 29, 2022. Tickets are priced $45 (Main Floor) and $50 (Front Row). Tickets go on sale February 7, 2022.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. For the health and safety of our staff, guests and community, you must be fully vaccinated to enter the premises. Ticket holders will be asked to present proof of vaccination status upon arrival.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visit chicagomagiclounge.com.