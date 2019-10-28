Chicago Magic Lounge Presents Magician Trent James In PURE LIES, Beginning January 8

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with Trent James in Pure Lies, Wednesdays at 7:30pm, January 8 - March 25, 2020.

Over the course of this 60-minute modern-day magic show, audiences will witness astounding sleight of hand combined with gut-busting humor. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Comedy magician Trent James is bringing a fresh feel to the classic magic show! Trent combines mindboggling magic and offbeat comedy for a new generation. He is the winner of over twenty awards, including The Society of American Magicians International Stage Contest (People's Choice Winner), International Brotherhood of Magicians Stage Contest (Silver Medal), and was named The Most Promising Young Magician by the Milbourne Christopher Foundation (Past winners include David Copperfield and Penn & Teller). Trent's performances have left audiences raving from Las Vegas to New York. His unique sleight of hand magic and hip vibe come together to form an unforgettable thrill ride.

Pure Lies will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:30pm, January 8 - March 25, 2020. Tickets are priced $35 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row).

Holiday Events at Chicago Magic Lounge

Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, Chicago Magic Lounge will add performances of its most popular show, The Signature Show. The special holiday week schedule is as follows: Thursday, December 26 at 7pm & 10pm; Friday, December 27 at 7pm & 10pm; Saturday, December 28 at 7pm & 10pm; Sunday, December 29 at 7pm; Monday, December 30 at 7pm & 10pm; and Tuesday, December 31 at 7pm. Tickets for performances December 26-30 are priced at $45 (Main Floor), $55 (Premium Main Floor), and $60 (Front Row and Mezzanine). Tickets for December 31 at 7pm are priced at $55 (Main Floor), $65 (Premium Main Floor), and $70 (Front Row and Mezzanine).

Chicago Magic Lounge will once again present a special New Year's Eve Show to ring in 2020. The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. The table magic is followed by an hour of stage magic performed by Chicago Magic Lounge favorites, Gozner and Trent James and hosted by the one-and-only Lucy Darling.

The New Year's Eve Show takes place Tuesday, December 31, with seating beginning at 9:45pm and table-side magic starting at 10pm. Cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are priced at $70 (Main Floor), $80 (Premium Main Floor), and $85 (Front Row and Mezzanine).

All tickets include a complimentary champagne toast, souvenir champagne flute, and commemorative photograph of your party taken from the stage. Guests who purchase Mezzanine, Front Row and Premium Main Floor tickets are invited to an exclusive performance of close-up magic by Luis Carreon immediately after we ring in 2020, in our 43-seat close-up gallery, the "654 Club." Limited Availability.

Chicago Magic Lounge will also hold special shows for Valentine's Day and CML's 2 Year Anniversary (the weekend of February 20-23, 2020). Details are to be announced.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ allowed for The Family Show only.





