Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents The World Premiere Of PANTHER IN THE SKY This May

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) continues its 22nd season with Panther In The Sky, May 1 - 18, in the Auditorium at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave.

Panther in the Sky is a new play about four mothers who lost their teenage sons to gun violence on the streets of Chicago and the sons who watch over them, guiding them to take action.

CDE will have community activism tables set up at every performance. These tables will be run by local activist groups including Israel's Gifts of Hope, Moms Demand Action, allowing the audience to write a letter or sign a prefilled postcard about topical social justice issues. The postcards were designed by kids in CDE's after school programs in grades 3rd-5th.These letters and postcards will be sent to local, state, and national politicians to encourage change. This postcard/letter writing campaign is a proactive and effective way to engage the audience and empower them to make a difference. It utilizes the platform of the performances to create a space for dialogue, awareness, and activism, encouraging patrons to actively participate in shaping a better world.

In addition to the weekly performances, CDE will have a gallery exhibition featuring the Conde Art Project (Conde). Conde believes that art is a powerful tool for Resistance, unifying communities, and providing a safe space for dialogue. A “Queer” artist of color, Conde's art is informed by social and political issues which affect the marginalized. After Trayvon Martin's killing, Conde created “In The Hood – Portraits of African American Professionals Wearing a Hoodie,” which dealt with “Perception” vs. “Reality.” “The Bang Bang Project” was conceptualized after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. It focuses on “Racism” and “Police Brutality.” “AmeriKKKa – Reflection of a Divided Country” comments on the rise of White Nationalism, Xenophobia, Sexism and Racism in the U.S.

The cast of Panther in the Sky includes Venice Averyheart; Rashaad A. Bond; Aida Palma Carpio; Gustavo Duran; Nina Mae Vidal Howard; Kyle Johnson; James Macapagal; Jamia Amira Taylor; and Amanda Payne

Panther in the Sky's creative team is Mignon McPherson Stewart (director); Ginger Leopoldo (producer CP); Ellyzabeth Adler (producer CDE); Naomi Flores (community engagement director); Chip Payos (musical director); Rashaan Nance (sound designer); Joshua Paul Weckesser (lighting designer); and Gabrielle Foreman (stage manager).

Tickets and More Information

Panther In The Sky, written by Lani Montreal, is directed by Mignon McPherson Stewart and music directed by Chip Payos. Press night/opening is Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) There will be talkbacks on May 4 and 17 with the playwright, community partners and CDE's arts education team. The League of Chicago Theatres will host an industry event on May 10. Tickets are $10-$30. For additional information on participants and to purchase tickets visit DanzTheatre.org.