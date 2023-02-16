Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising Event

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) kicks off the new year and the continuation of its 20th anniversary celebration with a come-as-you-are variety show based on the theme of freedom. The commUNITY fundraiser, "Speak-Easy: A One Billion Rising Event," is Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Auditorium at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. and will feature the gallery exhibit with art for sale and a 50/50 cash raffle pre-show with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including pre-show) and tickets are pay-what-you-can with suggested donations of $10 - $50. For additional information on participants and to purchase tickets visit Danztheatre.org.

The Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble asked storytellers of all varieties to share what freedom means to them. This one-night-only performance aims to give performing artists a platform to ask "what if we were truly free?" Each performer has five to seven minutes to perform their piece. The event will also feature pre- and post- show live music featuring a DJ curated by Del Pueblo Records, a silent raffle and drinks and snacks for purchase. Beer sponsored by Half Acre. This commUNITY fundraiser will share all proceeds between Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights and The Prisoners Revolutionary Literature Fund.

The Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble aims to address the social issues and injustices within the theater community through performances of activism. Their efforts challenge the status quo, to shine light on a restructured, diverse and equitable theater community both on stage and in the classroom.

PERFORMING ARTISTS: Scarlet Sullivan (clowning); Tessa Marie Hoffman (singer/storyteller); Theo Wampuszyc (poetry); Naomi Flores (Music); Rae Zimmereli (dance); Emma Meznarich (dance) and Zoe Garnett (dance).