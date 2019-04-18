Chicago Children's Theatre Extends THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM

Due to popular demand, Chicago Children's Theatre will extend its current hit world premiere staging of The Watsons Go to Birmingham 1963 an additional three weeks.

Originally slated to close April 28, Chicago Children's Theatre's new civil rights era family drama, based on the Newbery-winning young adult novel by Christopher Paul Curtis about the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, will now run through May 19.

Meet the Watsons, an African-American family of five, who live in Flint, Michigan. When oldest son Byron starts getting into trouble, it's decided he needs to be sent to Birmingham, Alabama to live with his grandma to get set straight. So the whole family Mama, Daddy, Byron, Kenny and Joetta sets out on a cross-country journey in the family car, the Brown Bomber. When they make it to Birmingham, they find more than they bargained for a city simmering with tension during the height of the civil rights movement. This powerful story reminds us that during times of crisis, hope reveals itself in the forms of family, friendships, learning, growing and evolving.

Since opening in April, The Watsons Go to Birmingham has played to full houses, standing ovations, laughter, tears and critical acclaim. The Chicago Sun-Times awarded CCT's new adaptation of Curtis's timeless children's novel three stars, calling it smart and uncompromising. Chicagonista.com encouraged parents to bring your family and friends to this beautiful show. ChicagolandMusicalTheatre.com added Watsons is a poignant, heartwarming, galvanizing love letter to the beautiful if not maddening complexities of family life.

Nelson Simmons plays Kenny in The Watsons Go to Birmingham 1963, based on the Newbery Medal-winning book by Christopher Paul Curtis, now extended through May 19 at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. Don't miss even more opportunities to have your children experience the transformative powers of hope, family and courage. Public performances are Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., through May 19. Exceptions: No show Easter Sunday, April 21, or Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12. Access Weekend is Saturday, April 27. ASL interpretation will be provided at 11 a.m. Open captioning will be provided at the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday, April 13.

Single tickets The Watsons Go to Birmingham 1963 are $25-$41. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835, for single tickets, information on school performances and group rates. This production is appropriate for children 9 years old and up, yet sophisticated enough for adults.

Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, is located at 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. The Station is minutes from I-90, I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free onsite parking is available on the south side of the building, enter from Racine Ave. Nearby street parking is typically available on weekends, or look for the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.





