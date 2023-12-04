Chicago Children's Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Through December 31

Chicago Children's Theatre is extending The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party due to popular demand.

Originally set to close on December 24, CCT's seasonal rite of passage for countless Chicago toddlers will now run through December 31, with six newly added performances: Thursday through Sunday, December 27-31, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 am.

Join the tradition, dress in your holiday finest, and bring the whole family to celebrate the season at Chicago Children's Theatre's puppet-show-plus-after-party. Or, bring the neighborhood playgroup and just come as you are.

Tickets also make wonderful gifts. Because it's not the holiday until your favorite toddler has experienced The Beatrix Holiday Tea Party.

﻿ This year, The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse, The Tale of Two Bad Mice, The Tailor of Gloucester, and of course, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, are jumping from the page to the stage.

Three charming storytellers - Lily Emerson, Charlie Malave and Felix Mayes - unlock vintage trunks, then pull levers and turn cranks to reveal favorite animal adventures from the books, toy theater style. While Lily and Felix interweave Beatrix Potter's classic narration and interactive moments with kids, Charlie is a veritable one-man-band playing gentle, original music on guitar, cello, toy piano and banjo.

After the show, families gather in CCT's lobby to meet the puppets, take selfies with the cast, and sit together at long, communal tables to enjoy cookies by Eli's Cheesecake, juice, and the chance to celebrate the holidays with other families from all over the city.

The Chicago Reader calls The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party “dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be," thanks to its ingenious creators: Will Bishop, Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg. Will Bishop directs. Puppets are by Grace Needlman. Original music is by Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave. Costumes are by Janelle Manno, based on the original designs by Jillian Gryzlak. Lighting designer is Becca Jeffords. Sound designer is Daniel Etti-Williams. Anastar Alvarez is the production coordinator.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party runs November 4-December 24 at Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine. in Chicago's West Loop.

Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with added holiday week performances Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22 and December 28 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The show runs 60 minutes, followed by the tea party. Recommended for ages up to 8.