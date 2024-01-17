Chicago Children's Museum Remounts CIRCUSVILLE Exhibit This Month

The exhibit runs January 25 - September 7.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Chicago Children's Museum Remounts CIRCUSVILLE Exhibit This Month

Click Here has announced the remounting of its circus-themed exhibit, Circusville opening on Thursday, January 25 through September 7. Last featured more than a decade ago in 2012, Circusville will unleash imaginations as it places children and their families right into the magic of circus life. A dynamic exhibit, Circusville invites a range of visitor-determined experiences depending upon which entrance to the exhibit they choose - one to the center ring, show and concessions, while the other leads backstage for a behind-the-scenes experience. The exhibit will be open seven days per week Mon-Thurs from 10 am - 2 pm and Fri-Sun from 10 am - 5 pm via general admission to the Museum. Admissions can be purchased Click Here

Pretend play in a rich environment provides children the opportunity to try out various personas as a means to explore their own personalities. Circusville sets the stage for children to choose to be the star of the show through dress-up or to practice their hand at juggling and balancing on a tightrope. For another look into the whimsy of circus life, they can choose to take on vital roles including ticket taker, hot dog vendor and more.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back such a vibrant and engaging experience to the museum,” said Chicago Children’s Museum President and CEO Jennifer Farrington. “The goal of this exhibit is to empower kids to express themselves however that may feel best to them. Pretend play builds self-confidence and inspires conversation among families. We know Circusville will do just that and look forward to welcoming visitors to step into the center ring or back stage.” 

Chicago Children’s Museum uses the circus setting to lay a foundation for children and families to engage in building narratives through play. With countless materials and a complete backdrop, Circusville encourages choice, perspective, and imagination for all. For more information on the exhibit or other experiences available at Chicago Children’s Museum, please visit their Click Here




