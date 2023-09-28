Chicago Cabaret Professionals Reveals Lineup For Their Annual Gala

On Monday, October 15, Chicago Cabaret Professionals will host their annual Gala at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. This year, the theme of the Gala is “25 Years of Song,” celebrating the organization's 25th anniversary with an impressive lineup of more than 35 cabaret artists, including several of the organization’s founding members, performing songs from the Great American Songbook as well as jazz, blues, pop, and more!

"We’re very excited to be celebrating our twenty-fifth year as a non-profit arts organization — and to be celebrating with song,” said Patricia Salinski, president of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals. “For those who love cabaret as well as those who have never been to a cabaret, the Gala is a wonderful opportunity to experience terrific performances by solo artists, duets, trios, plus a quartet, in one of Chicago’s best concert venues.”

The Gala is open to the public. Tickets range from $40 for General Admission to $300 for a VIP Cabaret Table for four, and are available at the Click Here.

Featuring Chicago Cabaret Professionals members and musicians

The Gala will kick off with a Cocktail Show at 6PM with performances by Ruth Fuerst; Anita Kallen and Catherine Thomson; Gaye Klopack; Joyce Thomas; Robin Watson; and Carolyn Wehner. Wehner is also the music director for the Show.

The Main Show will follow, featuring 28 artists: Arlene Armstrong; Anne & Mark Burnell; Cynthia Clarey; Joan Curto; David Edelfelt; Feathered Beaus (Olin Eargle, Justin Harmer, Kyle "Kylie Bear" Hustedt, and Kyle "Kiki" Russell); Hilary Ann Feldman; Cindy Firing; Girls Like Us (Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie & Marianne Murphy Orland); Carla Gordon; David Meulemans; Paul Motondo; Pam Peterson; Patricia Salinski; Swingin’ Sisters (Barbara Smith, Tirzah Joy and Carolyn Broquet); Denise Tomasello; and Kevin Wood. The Master of Ceremonies is Scott Gryder with Menzie as music director. The musicians are Menzie on piano, Jim Cox on bass, and Phil Gratteau on drums.

The Gala is produced by Patricia Salinski, directed by Kyle Hustedt, and is supported by a grant from Chicago DCASE, Chicago Cabaret Professionals Circle of Song Members, and Chicago Cabaret Professionals donors.

An award to be presented to the American Songbook Association

The Gala will also include the presentation of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gratitude Award to the American Songbook Association (ASA), based in New York, and Cabaret Scenes magazine, published by ASA. The award recognizes the role of ASA and Cabaret Scenes in creating transformational experiences for people of all ages by engaging in the music of the Great American Songbook. Carla Gordon, a board member of Chicago Cabaret Professional board member and ASA, will present the award to Carolyn Montgomery, Executive Director of ASA, and Frank Dain, editor of Cabaret Scenes.

How Chicago Cabaret Professional was founded

Chicago Cabaret Professionals was founded in 1998 when a group of cabaret performers came together to explore ways to support each other and advance their art form. The group created a membership organization that included seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, venues, and supporters.

Today, Chicago Cabaret Professionals has members throughout Chicagoland and across the U.S., and the organization produces a wide range of programs, including cabaret concerts and events, workshops and seminars; an Emerging Artists program; Chicago Cabaret Magazine, and an online interview and performance show called Cabaret Beat. The group is active with other groups to support the advancement of the performing arts, including Cabaret Week.

“Cabaret has a long history in Chicago, going back over a hundred years, and Chicago Cabaret Professionals has played a role in supporting artists, creating community, and introducing this very special art form to the next generation,” explains Anne Burnell, a former president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals and one of the founding members of the organization.

Event and Ticketing information

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Annual Gala

Monday, October 15, 2023

Epiphany Hall at Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 S. Ashland

Chicago, IL

5 pm Doors open for food and beverages

6 pm Cocktail Show

7 pm ACT 1 & 2 with intermission