Chicago Cabaret Professionals Makes a Gift of Their Free Gala Concert

For over twenty years the Chicago Cabaret Professionals' (CCP) annual Gala has been a festive live event.

This association of over two hundred singers refuses to be deterred by the pandemic and will make a gift their virtual Gala, "It's a Cabaret Life - A Gift of Music." The show will premiere Sunday, December 13th, at 7:00pm on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/ChicagoCabaret

The title is an homage to the iconic movie, It's a Wonderful Life," in which hero George Bailey learns how his life has touched so many others.

The concert which features a large cast of Chicago's favorite cabaret performers will be performed over social media at no charge.

This year the decision was unanimous that CCP make a gift of their Gala concert (although contributions to this not-for-profit association are always welcomed.)

Additionally, recorded versions will be offered to Chicagoland nursing homes, extended care facilities, and senior residences and communities to be played on closed circuit TV or YouTube throughout the holiday season. This is CCP's holiday gift to residents and a special thank you to the caregivers in those facilities who also have touched so many lives.

While the pandemic has limited in person performances, The Chicago Cabaret Professionals remains dedicated to sharing stories in song with the community and beyond. Since the essence of cabaret is intimacy, we hope to reach across the virtual space this season and touch the hearts of listeners.

This years' Gold Coast Award will be presented to honor the memory of Tecora Rogers, international jazz and gospel singer. Our cast of performers is listed on the following page.

