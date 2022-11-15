Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Host Annual Holiday Cabaret And Fundraiser

This year, 28 cabaret artists will take the stage, showcasing the diversity and unique talents within the local cabaret community.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Merry Measures, the annual cabaret holiday fundraiser series hosted by Chicago Cabaret Professionals, will be held on Monday, December 5th and Tuesday December 6th at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago. This year, 28 cabaret artists will take the stage, showcasing the diversity and unique talents within the local cabaret community.

"Merry Measures has become a holiday tradition, where we bring together a group of cabaret artists to perform uplifting, comedic, seasonal, and heartfelt songs in one of Chicago's great cabaret venues," says Laura Freeman, producer for Merry Measures. "It's such a fun two-nights of amazingly talented performers - who are all donating their time to help us raise money in support of the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine to protect and care for children."

Net proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle at each performance will be donated to UNICEF USA, to ensure that the children and families of Ukraine have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and protection.

As Freeman explains, "Every year, Chicago Cabaret Professionals selects a charity to support, and this year is an official UNICEF USA event to support Ukraine. We also wanted to recognize that Chicago has one of the largest concentrations of Ukrainians in the U.S., and we honor their contributions to the city for over 100 years."

On Monday, December 5, the Merry Measures performers will be: Boomer Babes (Jan Slavin & Pam Peterson), Wydetta Carter, Emily Cox, T. Patrick Davis, Russ Goeltenbodt, Julia Hawkins, Anita Kallen, Gaye Klopack, Irene Michaels, Anna Palermo, Suzanne Petri, Cecile Savage, Catherine Thomson, Gabriel Valentino, and Carolyn Wehner. The Director is Suzanne Petri, Assistant Director is T. Patrick Davis and Musical Director is Bobby Schiff.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Merry Measures performers will be: Ken Baker, Cindy Firing, Ruth Fuerst, Cathy Glickman, Staci Kelley, Jonathan Lewis, Gina Mincy, Marianne Murphy Orland, Wendy Parman, Lou Ella Rose, Barb Smith, and Joyce Thomas. The Director is Ken Baker, Assistant Director is Jonathon Lewis, and Musical Director is Kristin Sponcia.

General admission to Merry Measures is $20 for each of the two events, and there is a two-drink minimum. The show is for those ages 21 or older. Tickets are available online at Davenportspianobar.com, and may also be purchased at the door. Seating is limited. For the Monday and Tuesday performances, doors open at 7PM and the show begin at 7:30PM.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998.

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Trap Door Theatre Presents PRINCESS IVONATrap Door Theatre Presents PRINCESS IVONA
November 15, 2022

Ivona, a woman of few words, is forcibly entangled into the intrigues of a dysfunctional royal court when she becomes Prince Philip's fiancée. Soon, Ivona becomes a royal spoiler revealing to each courtier their vices and blemishes.
Ron Vincent Brings Cat Stevens Tribute to Raue CenterRon Vincent Brings Cat Stevens Tribute to Raue Center
November 15, 2022

 Raue Center has announced Ron Vincent, the only “CAT STEVENS” Tribute Artist who has FULL ACKNOWLEDGEMENT from the artist Cat Stevens, will play Raue Center on November 19 at 8 pm. 
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns To Raue Center HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns To Raue Center 
November 14, 2022

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the midwest's favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!
PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL to Play Chicago's Studebaker Theatre in Summer 2023PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL to Play Chicago's Studebaker Theatre in Summer 2023
November 14, 2022

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical is coming to Chicago! The new musical celebrating the life, career, and unforgettable songs of trailblazing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Lloyd Price will play the beautifully renovated Studebaker Theatre at the historic Fine Arts Building Performances will begin on May 31, 2023. 
Chicago Jazz Orchestra Presents A Musical Tribute To A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at The StudebakerChicago Jazz Orchestra Presents A Musical Tribute To A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at The Studebaker
November 14, 2022

In a special holiday musical tribute to 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' 17-year-old piano prodigy Brandon Goldberg will perform live with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra on Sunday afternoon, December 4 at 4:30 p.m., at Chicago's Studebaker Theater.