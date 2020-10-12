Chicago Actor Bradley Mott Has Passed Away at 64

Mott starred in productions at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre and more.

Actor Bradley Mott, a bright star in the Chicago theatre scene, has passed away at age 64 of pancreatic cancer Yahoo News reports.

Mott's death was announced by his daughter, Emily Mott Zeimetz, who wrote:

"Thank you for being my rock...a nd the constant reminder that love is the greatest gift of all; a giant smile and belly laugh being a pretty close second."

"He just had the biggest heart," Mott Zeimetz told the Tribune. "He was the life of the party and his laugh filled the room, whether it was on stage, in a classroom or a coffeeshop. Fezziwig was he and he was Fezziwig."

Robert Falls, artistic director of the Goodman shared: "His kindness and exuberance in that role...was iconic."

Mott starred opposite John Malkovich in the Wisdom Bridge Theater production of Sam Shepard's "Curse of the Starving Class" and took on a large collection of roles, both dramatic and comedic.

He played the Cowardly Lion in "The Wizard of Oz" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2002. In 1998, took on the butler in "You Can't Take it With You" at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, and much more.

Read the full story HERE.

