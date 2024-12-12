Celebrate New Year's Eve At Raue Center With An Elton John Tribute and Comedian Steve Cochran

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts invites you to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 in style with two New Year's Eve events! Whether you're looking for an afternoon of laughter or an evening of timeless music, Raue Center is the place to celebrate this December 31st.

Start your celebrations early with the hilarious Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 2 p.m. on December 31, 2024.! Join Chicago radio icon Steve Cochran along with John DaCosse, Jim Flannigan, and Tim Benker for an afternoon packed with laughs. Perfect for early birds, this lively event ensures you can enjoy the holiday and still be home before midnight.

For those who prefer an evening celebration, don't Miss Elton Rohn—North America's premier tribute to Elton John. December 31 at 7 pm.

Known for its authentic 1970s-era Elton John sound, this Toronto-based band has captivated audiences across the continent. With stunning vocals, live instrumentation, and dazzling stage presence, Elton Rohn is the next best thing to experiencing Elton John himself.

Located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center for the Arts is the perfect destination for a festive New Year's Eve. The theater's intimate setting ensures every guest has an exceptional experience, and with two incredible performances to choose from, there's something for everyone.

Tickets for Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show start at $49* for the general public and $34.30* for RaueNOW Members.

Elton Rohn tickets start at $55* ($38.50* for RaueNOW Members). Become a RaueNOW Member and get early access, reduced fees, easy exchanges and save 30% on tickets.*

Don't wait to reserve your seats for these unforgettable events. Visit Raue Center for the Arts or call (815) 356-9212 to purchase tickets today.

Ring in 2025 with laughter, music, and memories at Raue Center for the Arts—where New Year's Eve becomes extraordinary!

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.

