Casting Announced for Sideshow Theatre's X

Sideshow Theatre Company announces casting for its U.S. premiere of Alistair McDowall's mind-bending sci-fi thriller X, directed by artistic director Jonathan L. Green*.

The cast includes ensemble member Nate Whelden* with Natalie Ortega, Krystal Ortiz, Sarah Price, Gage Wallace and H.B. Ward.

X will play September 22 - October 27, 2019 at Victory Gardens Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at the Victory Gardens Box Office. The press opening is Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm.

First, they called it X. Then, they called it Pluto. Now, they're not calling at all.

Billions of miles from home, a lone research base waits to receive another message from Earth. It's been three weeks. It's never been this long. The crew attempts to maintain normal operations, but as the silence grows louder, the darkness outside the station starts to creep in.

Comments artistic director Jonathan L. Green, "X is a breathtaking work. Alistair's story takes us through twists and turns we never expect, terrifying and entertaining and incredibly smart. I think it captures our present moment and reflects it back to us in a way both shocking and exhilarating."

The production includes: Yu Shibagaki (scenic design), Noël Huntzinger* (costume design), Jordan Kardasz* (lighting design), Michael Huey* (sound design), Emily Boyd (properties design), Paul Deziel (projections design), Justin J. Sacramone (dramaturg), Nina O'Keefe* (assistant director), Catherine Allen (production manager) and Emily Ioppolo (stage manager).

*Denotes Sideshow company member

PHOTO CREDIT: The cast of Sideshow Theatre Company's U.S. premiere of X includes (top, l to r) Natalie Ortega, Krystal Ortiz and Sarah Price with (bottom, l to r) Gage Wallace, H.B. Ward and Nate Whelden.





