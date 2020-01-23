Casting Announced For The New Colony's UNDER THE TREE And OTHER ROCKPOOLS At The Den Theatre

The New Colony is pleased to announce casting for its spring and summer 2020 productions: the world premiere of ensemble member K.L. Parker's* heartfelt ensemble family drama Under The Tree, directed by Spenser Davis (April 1 - May 3, 2020) and the world premiere of Co-Artistic Director Fin Coe's* time-traveling quest to save the present, Other Rockpools, directed by Elyse Dolan (July 15 - August 15, 2020).

Under The Tree will feature ensemble members Caitlin Chuckta* and Michael Peters* with Travis Barnhart, Kim Boler, Michelle Courvais, Cynthia Hines, Rasell Holt, Julie Mitre and Lynda Shadrake.

Other Rockpools will feature ensemble members Will Cavedo* and Shariba Rivers* with Emilie Modaff, Taylor Raye and Allyce Torres.

Both productions will be staged at TNC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets for Under the Tree go on sale Monday, February 17, 2020 at www.thenewcolony.org. Tickets for Other Rockpools will go on sale at a later date.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You