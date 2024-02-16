Cast and Crew Set For Edge Of The Wood's IT IS SO (IF YOU THINK SO!)

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood has announced the full cast and crew of Luigi Pirandello's It Is So (If You Think So!), adapted and directed by Sean Hargadon. In Pirandello's 1917 comedy, updated to the 1960s, a new family arrives in a provincial Italian town, causing speculation on their "situation" amongst the neighbors. These conflicting versions of the "truth" force the community to determine whose story is right. Performances run April 5-21, with ticket sales beginning in March.

The ensemble includes Resident Artists Jennifer Cudahy, Herb Metzler, Jeanann Power, and Molly Will; returning artists Brian A. Hill, Lisa Stran, Skyler Tipton and Bethany Weise; and Tony DiPisa, Paige Lang, Keely Smith, James Wheeler, and Kati Yau making their Resident Theatre debuts. John Chambers, Megan Donahue, Will Fisher, Adrienne Grove, Janet Rourke, Ellen Shaw, Anne Shook, Chris Toft, and Sam Waddell fill out the cast as understudies.

The production team includes Brian Wasserman (scenery), Anna Rogers (costumes), Finley Wedge (lighting), and Valen Lion (stage manager).

ABOUT EDGE OF THE WOOD THEATRE

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood produces family-friendly shows across genres, bringing professional- caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called "phenomenal." The Resident Theatre recently celebrated its tenth year with a production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes, receiving four Jeff Award nominations for Best Production, Ensemble, Director, and Performer. Learn more at edgeofthewood.com/resident-theatre.