Cast and Crew Announced for WORKING

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's second musical of the 2019-20 season will be WORKING, based on Stud Terkel's landmark book in which he interviewed Chicagoans about their feelings toward their jobs. The musical, which opened on Broadway in 1978 and has since been revised to include jobs that didn't exist in 1978, was originally directed by Stephen Schwartz, (the composer/lyricist of GODSPELL, PIPPIN and WICKED) and included songs by Schwartz as well as by James Taylor, Mary Rodgers, Craig Carnelia, and Micki Grant. The updated version to be performed at Theo Ubique from December 6, 2019 through January 26, 2020 includes most of the original score plus new songs by HAMILTON's Lin-Manuel Miranda. The use of such a varied group of songwriters enables the score to reflect the diversity and individuality of its characters, who range from a waitress to a corporate executive, as well as a housewife and retiree. The press opening performances will be Monday, December 16 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 pm., following previews from December 6 - 15.



WORKING will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter, who most recently choreographed Brenda Didier's acclaimed production of A CHORUS LINE for Porchlight Music Theatre. Carter has choreographed many of the top musical theater productions in Chicago over recent years, including Porchlight mainstage shows GYPSY, MEMPHIS, DREAMGIRLS, and IN THE HEIGHTS; and "Porchlight Revisits" performances of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG and CHESS; as well as FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Court Theater. WORKING will play from December 6, 2019 through January 26, 2020. Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey will be music director for the production.



Carter today announced his cast of six, each of whom will play multiple roles. The cast includes Stephen Blu Allen, Cynthia F. Carter, Kiersten Frumkin, Jared David Michael Grant, Michael Kingston, and Loretta Rezos.

Allen's recent credits include IN THE HEIGHTS (Porchlight Music Theatre), JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Paramount Theatre), SHREK (Marriott Theatre), and most recently he was seen in the world premiere of THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM (Chicago Children's Theatre). Cynthia F. Carter was Mabel in the recent production of THE PAJAMA GAME at Theatre at the Center and previously was a standout in Black Ensemble Theatre's WOMEN OF SOUL. Frumkin was seen in BoHo Theatre's Chicago premiere of BRIGHT STAR earlier in 2019, and played Kathy in Mercury Theatre's COMPANY. Grant appeared in THE WIZARD OF OZ for Chicago Shakespeare's Theatre for Young Audiences as well as HANDS ON A HARDBODY with Refuge Theatre Project. Kingston was most recently seen in the long-running MIRACLE at the Royal George and previously was a cast member of Firebrand Theatre's acclaimed CAROLINE, OR CHANGE. Rezos appeared in DISTANCE with Strawdog Theatre and MAY THE ROAD RISE UP by The Factory Theatre.



The design team includes Nicholas Schwartz (Scenic Designer, Technical Director), Robert S. Kuhn (Costume Designer), James Kolditz (Lighting Designer), Matthew Zalinski (Properties Designer), and Giselle Castro (Sound Engineer). The production team also includes Reneisha Jenkins (Assistant Director), and Daryl A. Ritchie (Production Manager).



All performances will be staged in the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston. Tickets will be on sale soon at www.theo-u.com or by phone weekdays from 10:30 am to 5 pm at 773-347-1109.





