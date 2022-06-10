Cast and Crew Announced for A MIDSOMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Presented by Midsommer Flight

Full cast and crew have been announced for Midsommer Flight's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, to be performed free in five Chicago Parks District parks from July 15 - August 21. The company's Founding Artistic Director Beth Wolf (she/her/hers), will direct the magical play.



The regular cast includes Richard Eisloeffel (he/him/his, Lysander), Meredith Ernst (she/her/hers, Titania/Hippolyta), Barry Irving (he/him/his, Quince/Egeus, u/s Oberon), Koshie Mills (she/her/hers, Helena), Jack Morsovillo (he/him/his, Bottom), Ebby Offord (she/they, Puck), Joshua Pennington (he/they, Oberon/Theseus), Elizabeth McAnulty Quilter (she/they, Snout/Mustardseed, u/s Puck), Manny Sevilla (he/him/his, Demetrius), Travis Shanahan (he/him/his, Flute/Moth), Hannah Mary Simpson (she/her/hers, Snug/Cobweb, u/s Titania), Alice Wu (she/her/hers, Hermia), and Kat Zheng (she/her/hers, Starveling/Peaseblossom, u/s Hermia). Additional understudies are Myah Seay (she/her/hers, Helena, Starveling/Peaseblossom), Martin Tebo (he/him/his, Demetrius, Snug/Cobweb, Snout/Mustardseed), and Rocco Renda (he/him/his, Quince/Egeus, Bottom).

On the production team are Nina Castillo-D'Angier (any/all, Scenic/Props Designer), Justin Cavazos (he/him/his, Composer/Music Director), Devin Christor (he/him/his, Assistant Director), Giselle Durand (she/her/hers, Season Production Manager), Lane Anthony Flores (he/they, Text Coach), Hazel Marie Flowers-McCabe (she/her/hers, Stage Manager), Amy Malcom (she/her/hers, vocal coach), Karissa Murrell Myers (she/her/hers, Casting Director), Chris Smith (he/him/his, Fight Director), Lily Grace Walls (costume designer, she/her/hers), Maureen Yasko (she/her/hers, Intimacy Director), and Anna Zaczek (she/her/hers, Assistant Stage Manager).



The beloved comedy will be performed in five Chicago parks: two weekends in Lincoln Park; and one weekend each in Gross Park, Touhy Park, Lake Meadows Park, and Chicago Women's Park and Gardens. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. New for 2022 will be the addition of Friday evening performances along with the company's traditional Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon showtimes. Press opening will be Friday, July 15 at 6 pm in Lincoln Park (2045 N. Lincoln Park West).



Midsommer Flight's productions are performed in natural sunlight and without amplified sound, much as they were done in the Bard's day. Additionally, the company has established a tradition of staging Shakespeare's comedy TWELFTH NIGHT indoors, in the Lincoln Park Conservatory, each holiday season (with the exception of 2020) from 2015 to 2021.



The company will celebrate its 10th Anniversary by revisiting the play that in 2012 began the company's ten-year run as an Arts Partner with Chicago Park District parks, presenting free outdoor summertime performances of Shakespeare's plays. Midsommer Flight has become one Chicago's best-loved and most highly regarded producers of free summer Shakespeare. Kerry Reid, writing for the CHICAGO READER, said of 2019's THE TEMPEST, "Wolf's compact staging comes in at a tidy 90 minutes, but nothing feels rushed here... it wears its ingratiating charms with a light but sure-handed touch." RESCRIPTED's Sierra Carlson said, "Under the clever direction of Beth Wolf, however, Midsommer Flight revels in theatricality and proves that The Tempest has a role in our daily lives."



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.



Celebrating 10 years, the 2022 Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with over 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans.

For more information: www.midsommerflight.com