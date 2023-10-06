Cast and Creative Team Set for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Edge Theater

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for Surging Films & Theatrics 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show at The Edge Theater in Chicago October 28th - Nov 5th. Only 10 performances!

One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss - a wholesome, well-behaved, young couple in love - innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank' N' Furter's cohorts are swept up into the scientist's latest experiment. The night's misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock'n'roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

This is a LIVE musical of Rocky Horror. Crowd participation will be encouraged! We expect each night to be rowdy, campy, and spooky!

Dress up, dress down, dress to impress! Let's celebrate this cult classic the right way!

Rated R for RAUNCHY

Book, Music and Lyrics by Click Here

The Rocky Horror Show runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), October 28th - Nov 5th. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com

The cast stars Surging veterans Seth E. Harman, in one of his dream roles, as alien scientist Dr. Frank 'N' Furter and Will Knox as the wholesome Brad Majors. A new star in Abby Denault takes on the lead role of Janet Weiss. SF&T company members Tony Calkins (Riff Raff), Alex Iacobucci (Rocky), Whitney Willard Wilkinson (Magenta), and Connor Crumley (Columbia), round out the famous lead roles. Additional SF&T veterans Michael Calkins (Eddie), Adonis Claybourne (Dr. Scott), and Ian Rigg (Narrator) bring the iconic supporting characters to life. Newcomers Nicholas Ray and Chloe Holaso bring a fresh new take on The Trixies/Usherettes in the opening number Science Fiction/Double Feature. Surging newcomers Janey Elliot, Beck Damron, Lauren Reece, Danny Ferenczi, Cee Scallen, Jackson Mikkelsen, and Emily Gardner (Swing) bring the ensemble to life while Surging company members Sara Dolins, Annie Beaubien, Madison Meeron, Oscar Hew, Julie Good, and Emma Widlowski (Swing) round out this all star ensemble of a cast.

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger, fresh off his 2022 Chicago Jeff Nomination for Urinetown, for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Joining the Surging choreography team this time around is Sara Dolins (Asst. Choreography and Intimacy).

The behind the scenes team includes Conor Frank and Emily Lewis (Stage Managers), Joey Calumet (Piano/Sound), Billy Surges and Will Knox (Lighting and Projections), Joe Blanchard (Intimacy Coordinator), Emily Lewis and Ian Rigg (Props), Jarod Battisto (Set), Vicki Jablonski (Costumes), William & Diana Surges (Set Construction & Box Office), Lukas Ptacek (Drums), Steven Schaeffer (Guitar), Baron Cabalona (Bass), and Michael Calkins (Graphic Design).

The Rocky Horror Show is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.