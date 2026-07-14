Cast Set For Pridearts’ World Premiere of WINDOWS

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PrideArts' 2026-27 season will open in August with the world premiere of Chicago-based playwright Matt Schutz's WINDOWS, a comedy of LGBT Gen Z-ers finding their ways through career and relationship challenges. WINDOWS was developed through PrideArts' Queery Playwrights Lab, in which 33 scripts with an LGBTQ focus were submitted for consideration and six were selected for further development. Scenes from those six scripts were performed publicly, and with the audience's help, WINDOWS was chosen for this full production, to be directed by with QUEERY Festival Director Taylor Pasche. WINDOWS will open to the press on Monday, August 10 at 7:00 pm, following previews on Friday, August 7 and Sunday, August 9; and will play through August 23 in the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Pasche announced the cast and crew for WINDOWS today. Playing Olivia, a once-promising soccer player recovering from a career-ending injury who spends her days watching her neighbors and imaging what might be going on in their lives, will be Lucabella Sangin. Sangin is a recent BFA graduate of Emerson College in Boston making her Chicago debut. Olivia's partner Natalie, who is frustrated with her part-time job at a furniture store, will be played by Vinita Dixit. Dixit is another recent arrival to Chicago, having earned her BFA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. In Chicago, she has performed with Theatre Momentum and the queer sketch comedy group Fun House. The third member of WINDOW's trio of GenZ-ers is Natalie's roommate Clay, who is hoping to receive a long-awaited job promotion and is conflicted about his feelings toward the ex-boyfriend who has unexpectedly reentered his life. River Ruiz, a theatre and screen actor from Humboldt Park whose credits include understudying the title role in LOBBY HERO with Shattered Globe Theater and the Netflix series EASY, will be Clay.

Playing multiple roles as the neighbors this trio observes, and others, are David Lipschutz and Ashley Kramer. Lipschutz's credits include productions by Hell in a Handbag, Kokandy, Broken Nose, Victory Gardens, and Black Button Eyes, most recently as the understudy for the sole role of the one-actor play ST. NICHOLAS. Kramer is a recent BFA graduate of the University of Michigan making her Chicago acting debut. Understudies are Claire Thompson (u/s Olivia), Colin Callahan (u/s Clay and Actor 1), and Elyssa Treviño (u/s Natalie and Actor 2).

The production's designers are Hayley E Wallenfeldt (Scenic Designer), Emily N. Brink (Costume Designer), Lea Davis (Lighting Designer), Valerio (Val) T. Gardner (Sound Designer), Maddi Waneka (Props Designer), and Paulina Martz (Intimacy Director). Also on the production team are Corbin Paulino (Stage Manager), Inaija Butler (Production Manager), Reese Sheldahl (Technical Director), and Eve Pahoresky (Assistant Stage Manager).

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