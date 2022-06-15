Cast Announced for THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD at City Lit

Resident Director Brian Pastor has announced the cast for THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - a classic comedy that has spurred a film, musical, and even an operatic adaptation. It all started when Christy Mahon came into Flaherty's tavern on the west coast of Ireland claiming to have killed his father with a loy (shovel). Charmed by his boldness and daring, he becomes a local hero--until the old man shows up. Premiering in 1907, the play caused fist-fights when it was transferred to New York. Directed by Brian Pastor, THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD will open to the press on Sunday, July 10 at 3 pm at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Chicago 60660 (Inside Edgewater Presbyterian Church) following previews from July 1. It will play through August 14.

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD cast includes Joshua Servantez (he/him, Christy Mahon), Adam Bitterman (he/him, Old Mahon), Brenda Wlazlo (she/her, Widow Quin), Michaela Voit (she/her, Pegeen Mike), Matt Rosin (he/him, Michael Flaherty), Madelyn Loehr (she/her, Sara Tansey), Greta Geiser (they/them, Honor Blake), Sophia Vitello (she/her, Susan Brady), Mary Margaret McCormack (she/her, Nelly McCormick), Brandon Beach (he/him, Shawn Keogh) , Kyle Burch, (he/him, Philly Cullen), Linsey Falls (he/him, Jimmy Farrell), and Richard Menges (he/him, Harpist).

The production team for THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, in addition to Brian Pastor as director, includes Jeremiah Barr (he/him, Scenic and Properties Designer), Liz Cooper (she/her, Lighting Designer), kClare McKellaston (she/her, Costume Designer), Carrie Hardin (she/her, Dialect Coach), David Yondorf (he/him, Violence Designer), Samantha Barr (she/her, Production Manager), Evan Sposato (he/him, Technical Director), and Anna Petersen (Scenic Painter).