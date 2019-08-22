Cast Announced for THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

City Lit Theater's Artistic Director Terry McCabe today announced his full cast for the company's new staging of its 2007 Jeff Award-nominated production of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES. McCabe will direct his own original adaptation of the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of four novels Conan Doyle wrote featuring the master detective Sherlock Holmes. THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES will open to the press on October 6, 2019, following previews from September 27 - October 5, and play through November 10, 2019.



As previously announced, James Sparling and Adam Bitterman will play Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, as they did in City Lit's prior productions of THE SEVEN PER-CENT SOLUTION and HOLMES AND WATSON. They will be joined by Dylan S. Roberts (Dr. James Mortimer, Dylan Jost (Sir Henry Baskerville), David Fink (Stapleton), Rebecca Sparks (Beryl Stapleton/Mrs. Barrymore), Hilary Hensler (James/Laura Lyons), T.C. Fair (Hotel Clerk /Barrymore), Alex Demetralis (Cabman/Postmaster/Selden/Inspector Lestrade), and Jerry Bloom (Perkins/Frankland).



The design team will include Ray Toler (set), Daniel Salazar (lighting), and Lily Grace Walls (costumes). The production will feature an original musical underscoring composed by Ben Chang and performed live on the violin during performances.

THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES follows Holmes as he investigates one of the most extraordinary cases ever to challenge his brilliant analytical mind. The sudden death of Sir Charles Baskerville reignites rumors of a legendary hound said to haunt the Baskerville family, and Holmes and Watson are asked to ensure the protection of Sir Charles' only heir, Sir Henry. In an isolated mansion surrounded by mile after mile of wild moor, Holmes and Watson come face to face with a terrifying evil that reaches out from centuries past. Conan Doyle's novel was published in book form in 1902 and over 20 film and television adaptations of it have been produced.



Season subscriptions good for all performances are available at $90.00, and preview performance subscriptions are available for $68.00. Subscriptions may be ordered online at www.citylit.org. Single tickets priced at $28 for previews and $32 for regular performances are on sale at www.citylit.org. Senior prices are $23 for previews and $27 for regular performances. Students and military are $12.00 for all performances.

