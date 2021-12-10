Cast Announced for City Lit's THE VIRGINIAN

City Lit Theater will open its 41st season with the world premiere adaptation of THE VIRGINIAN: A HORSEMAN OF THE PLAINS. Owen Wister's novel, published in 1902, is said to have established the Western genre of narrative fiction and the cowboy ideal as an American icon. Its climactic gun duel is the first "showdown" in fiction and the novel has the first known use of the phrase "When you call me that, smile!" THE VIRGINIAN, which was a 1946 feature film and a TV series that aired from 1962-1971, has been adapted for the stage by Chicago playwrights L.C. Bernadine and Spencer Huffman. THE VIRGINIAN will open on January 16, 2022, following previews from January 7, and will play through February 20, 2022.



Artistic Director Terry McCabe, who will direct the production, announced the diverse cast today, saying "The value of any national myth lies in its availability to everyone." Robert Hunter Bry will appear in the title role - the character known simply as "The Virginian," the cowpuncher from "back east" who struggles to uphold his code of honor while in conflict with the rustler who becomes his deadly enemy. Ben Auxier will play the rustler, Trampas; and Liz Falstreau will be Molly, the fiercely independent schoolteacher that The Virginian courts.

The cast will also include DC Cathro (Honey-Wiggins/Medicine Salesman), Andie Dae (Mrs. Taylor), Tyler De Loatch (Chalkeye/Cigar Salesman), Tony DiPisa (Nebrasky), David Fink (Shorty), Hilary Hensler (Mother), Varris Holmes (Judge Taylor), Tom Lally (Balaam), marssie Mencotti (Great Aunt Agnes), Huy Nguyen (Scipio), Aaron Sarka (Steve), and Adèle Watel (Krista/Bride/Puppeteer).

The show will also feature a small herd of puppet horses, created for the show by The Puppet Company. Three quarters the size of real horses, the puppet horses will be able to do the things horses in Westerns do, from dodging the lariat to brushing away flies with their tails. The puppeteers will be Adèle Watel, Linsey Falls, Sarah Franzel, and David Weisenhahn.



Single tickets for the four-show 41st season (beginning with THE VIRGINIAN) are priced at $30 for previews and $34 for regular performances and are sale now at www.citylit.org . Senior prices are $25 for previews and $29 for regular performances. Students and military are $12.00 for all performances. Season subscriptions are available at $90.00, good for all performances, or $68.00 for preview performances. Subscriptions may be ordered online at www.citylit.org.