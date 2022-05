Cast Announced for Chicago Premiere of TOMMY ON TOP at Pride Arts Center

PrideArts Artistic Director Jay Españo has announced his cast for the Chicago premiere of TOMMY ON TOP - a comedy that premiered in London's West End at the Above the Stag Theatre last summer. TOMMY ON TOP is a laugh out loud bedroom farce about a closeted hunky actor, Tommy Miller, who is about to become the first gay actor to win an Oscar - if he plays his cards right and keeps his queerness at bay. TOMMY ON TOP is by the British playwright Chris Woodley, whose credits include scripts for the long-running BBC series EASTENDERS. Españo will direct and design the set. TOMMY ON TOP will open to the press on Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 pm at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago; following previews from June 10. It will play through July 17.



The TOMMY ON TOP cast includes Ryan Cason as Tommy Miller, the closeted Hollywood heartthrob who is nominated for an Oscar and is a shoo-in to win Best Actor. Theresa Liebhart will be his bibulous sister Molly, and Patrick Gosney will play Tommy's musical theater obsessed hair stylist boyfriend George. Beth Johnson has been cast as the celebrity talent manager Judy, and Blythe Butler will play the celebrity blogger Kiki Lopez, who is threatening to out Tommy with some incriminating gay photos. Completing the cast is Mark Anderson as Eddie, Tommy's Trump-loving Republican gay talent agent who goes berserk when he discovers that Judy is also trying to poach Tommy to be in her roster of stars.

The production team for TOMMY ON TOP, in addition to Españo as director and scenic designer, includes Johan Gallardo (Costume Design), Maggie Meyer (Lighting Design), Val Gardner (Sound Design), Dean Hahn (Master Electrician), Jack Mcelroy (Fight Choreography), Garrett McCann (Intimacy Director), Emily Chen (Stage Manager), and Eleanor VanHouten (Assistant Stage Manager)



Tickets to TOMMY ON TOP are priced at $35 for regular performances (June 15 through July 17) and $25 for previews June 10-14. Seniors and students will receive a $5 discount for regular performances.