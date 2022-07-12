Cast Announced for Chicago Premiere of GIRLFRIEND at Pride Arts Center

Casting has been announced for PrideArts season opening production - the Chicago premiere of the musical GIRLFRIEND, by Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet, based on Sweet's album of the same name. Set in Nebraska in the 1990s, this heartwarming coming-of-age story is a celebration of friendship, love, and, of course, music. Will, a bit of a social outcast, and Mike, the popular baseball player, start to explore their relationship days after graduation, experiencing the awkwardness and intensity of first love. This romantic musical has been a hit in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere since its premiere in Berkeley, CA in 2010.

GIRLFRIEND will open to the press on Monday, August 29, 2022, following previews from August 25-28, and will play through September 25th. GIRLFRIEND will be directed by PrideArts Artistic Director Jay Españo, with music direction by Jeff award-winner Robert Ollis, accompanied by a high-energy, onstage rock band that provides back-up vocals.

Españo announced his cast today. Joe Lewis, who will play Will, was seen last season at PrideArts in CHRISTMAS KAROL: A HOLIDAY INTERVENTION and most recently in A 21ST CENTURY ROMANCE: THE LOVE STORY BETWEEN FAG AND HAG, his cabaret with Korinne Yonan. Some of Lewis' other credits include SOMETHING'S AFOOT (Geoffrey), 1776 (Courier), THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (George) with MadKap Productions; ORDINARY DAYS (Warren), RAGTIME (Younger Brother) with Art 4; THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Lucas) with Williams Street Repertory; SOMETHING ROTTEN (Nigel), and SPRING AWAKENING (Hanschen) with Theatre Nebula. Appearing as the jock Mike will be Peter Stielstra, making his PrideArts debut. Stielstra is originally from San Francisco, where some of his favorite credits have included NEXT TO NORMAL (Dunes Arts Foundation), AS YOU LIKE IT: A NEW MUSICAL (San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), and POOL OF UNKNOWN WONDERS (Oakland Theater Project). Understudying the role of Will is MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER Radford, also making his debut at PrideArts. Radford's credits include INTO THE WOODS, SISTER ACT, PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL (McLeod Summer Playhouse); A MUSICAL: ONE SINGULAR SENSATION (Six Flags St. Louis).

Tickets to GIRLFRIEND are priced at $35 for regular performances (August 29 - September 25) and $25 for previews August 25-28. Seniors and students will receive a $5 discount for regular performances. Tickets will be on sale beginning ­­­July 25 at 10 am, at www.pridearts.org or by phone at 773-857-0222.