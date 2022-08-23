Cast Announced for Chicago Premiere of CLUE at Mercury Theater

Mercury Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the murder mystery comedy Clue. This Chicago Premiere is adapted from the beloved motion picture by Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, with original music by Michael Holland directed by executive producer Walter Stearns. Clue runs October 13, 2022 - January 1, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for October 20th at 8p.m.

The cast of Clue includes McKinley Carter (Mrs. White), Andrew Jessop (Professor Plum), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth), Andrew MacNaughton (Ensemble), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Mr. Green), Erica Stephan (Miss Scarlet), Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette), Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock), Honey West (Ensemble), and Jonah Winston (Colonel Mustard). Understudies include Peter Ferneding and Brie McClellan.

The creative team for Clue includes L. Walter Stearns (director), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), G. "Max" Maxin IV (lighting designer), Kurt Snieckus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Rachel West (lighting supervisor), Tristan Tom (wardrobe supervisor), and Keely Vasquez (casting associate). The production stage manager is Richard Lundy, production manager is Johnnie Schleyer, assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell, and the assistant director is Tommy Novak.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Eugene Dizon and L. Walter Stearns comment, "Families have enjoyed this beloved movie for years. It has become a tradition in our house to watch Clue for Thanksgiving. Now live-on-stage, Clue promises to be a fun mystery, filled with wonderful characters." As director of the production, Stearns reveals his 'motives,' "Set in the red scare of the Eisenhower era, this comedy seems even more relevant today, when divisions in our country makes us more suspicious of each other."

Tickets for Clue, priced $35-$85, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Performance Details:

Dates: October 13, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Previews: October 13-16, 2022

Regular Run: October 21, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Press Opening: Thursday, October 20 at 8pm

Schedule:

Wednesdays: 8 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 p.m.

Fridays: 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago

Tickets: $35 - $85

Box Office: 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago; www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com

About Mercury Theater Chicago

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 280 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80).

The building that houses the Mercury opened in 1912 as a silent film nickelodeon, named The Blaine Theatre after actor and former Senator and Secretary of State James G. Blaine. The Blaine became obsolete when talking pictures became popular nationwide in 1928. The building served a variety of uses until 1994, when it was purchased by theater producer Michael Cullen and transformed into a live theatre, named the Mercury Theatre.

In 2010 the building was sold again and reopened as Mercury Theater Chicago under the direction of Walter Stearns, a veteran theater director and producer. Mercury Theater Chicago's second performance space, Venus Cabaret Theater, offers a unique intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails. Mercury Theater Chicago is thrilled to be part of the city's vibrant theatre community, boasting record-setting long runs, employing hundreds of artists and recognized with dozens of award nominations. Mercury Theater Chicago's team includes Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon (Executive Producers), Christopher Chase Carter (Artistic Director), Kristi J. Martens (Managing Director) and Honey West (Cabaret Director). Visit www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.