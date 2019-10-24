Cast Announced for Brown Paper Box Co.'s IF/THEN

Following their sold-out run of Come Rain or Come Shine: A Judy Garland Cabaret at Mary's Attic, Brown Paper Box Co., announces the cast, staff, and design team behind Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Tony Award-nominated musical, If/Then. BPBCo.'s 2019/2020 season-closer runs Thursday, January 23-Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Athenaeum - Studio Three (2936 N Southport Ave.) in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.



A city planner, Elizabeth (Jeff Award nominee Amanda Giles), moves back to New York to restart her life in the city of infinite possibilities. When her carefully designed plans collide with fate, Elizabeth's life splits into two parallel paths. If/Then follows both stories, simultaneously, through the intersection of choice and chance.



With unforgettable songs and a deeply moving story by the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal, If/Then paints a moving portrait of the lives we lead, as well as the lives we might have led. Brown Paper Box Co. is proud to present the Chicago storefront premiere of this new original musical. For performance dates & times, artists' bios, and additional ticketing information, please visit www.BrownPaperBox.org.



"I was fortunate to see If/Then's New York run and its songs and characters have stuck with me since," says BPBCo. managing director Anna Schutz. "While the spectacle of a Broadway show is always exciting, I remember thinking how a more intimate setting would help audiences better connect to the story's contemporary relationships."



"Our director, Elyse, has created an extremely intimate version of Kitt and Yorkey's show and I'm excited to see her vision come to life," says music director Rachel Hoovler. "We have such a unique cast with such strong voices - they are absolutely going to blow the roof off this modern score. I am thrilled to be working with Brown Paper Box Co. on this local premiere!"



The cast for If/Then includes Amanda Giles (Elizabeth) she/her, Bridget Adams-King (Kate) she/her, Alanna Chavez (Anne) she/her, Darian J. Duah (Ensemble) he/him, Matthew Fayfer* (Stephen) he/him, Parker Guidry (Lucas) they/them, Michael Idalski (David) he/him, Will Kazda (Ensemble) he/him, Micah Kronlokken (Swing) he/him, Jennifer Ledesma (Elena) she/her, Grace McDonell (Swing) she/her, and Michael Peters (Josh) he/him.



The staff and design team includes Elyse Dolan (Director) she/her, Rachel Hoovler (Music Director) she/her, Eric Backus (Sound Designer) he/him, Arran Bowen* (Assistant Production Manager) she/her, Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer) she/her, Zach Dries* (Photographer/Videographer) he/him, Si Squires-Kasten (Assistant Director & Stage Manager) he/him, Kaitlyn Guerrieri* (Front of House Manager) she/her, Jeremy Hollis* (Set Designer & Production Manager) he/him, Charlie Sheets* (Graphic Designer) he/him, Paul Michael Thomson (Casting Associate) he/him, and Lily Grace Walls (Costume Designer) she/her.





