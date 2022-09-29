Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For ALMA at American Blues Theater

Â Opening performances are Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, at 7:30pm.

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 
American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the World Premiere production of Alma, in cooperation with Center Theatre Group. The production will run at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 Ridge Avenue in Chicago, September 22 - October 22, 2022. Opening performances are Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, at 7:30pm.

Tickets will be available beginning September 1 at (773) 654-3103 and americanbluestheater.com.

Alma is the winner of the Blue Ink Award & National Latinx Playwriting Award and is presented in association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance as part of the Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

Alma crossed the border 17 years ago in search of the American Dream. Now, on the eve of her U.S.-born daughter Angel's SAT, Alma believes all their sacrifices and hard work will pay off. There's one problem - Angel has very different plans for her future. Told in real time, playwright Benjamin Benne's Alma is a heartfelt and complex exploration of the immigrant generation and their first-generation children.

The cast is: JazmÃ­n Corona (Alma) and Bryanna Ciera ColÃ³n (Angel).

The creative team is: Tara A. Houston (scenic design), Rachel West* (lighting design / master electrician), Lily Walls* (costume design), Eric Backus* (sound design), Verity Neely (properties design), Gaby Labotka (fight & intimacy direction), Manny Ortiz* (technical director), Ana Maria Campoy (Spanish translations), and Shandee Vaughan* (production & stage manager).

*Denotes Ensemble Member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater


