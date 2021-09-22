Carnivale Brings Cabaret Dining to The West Loop with COPA CARNIVALE Beginning October 7

Fall in love at the 'Copa' this Fall. Carnivale, 702 W Fulton Market St., will soon heat up the Fulton Market District with 'Copa Carnivale,' an all-new, cabaret style dining experience with limited performances beginning Thursday, October 7 in the restaurant's iconic dining room.

The 90-minute extravaganza will transport guests into the magic of the legendary Copacabana with a colorful Carnivale twist, delighting with world-class talent including Brazilian dancers, feathered showgirls, live music from an Afro-Brazilian band, acrobatic aerialists and many more South American influenced performances. Visitors can enjoy this exclusive experience with seatings at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, Thursday, November 11 or Friday, November 26. Tickets are $129 each and include reserved communal seating right in the middle of the action and a delicious three course prix fixe meal courtesy of Executive Chef Carlos Lucas Garza. Tickets are on sale now for the limited engagement, and guests may reserve their experience online.

"At the heart of what we pride ourselves on here at Carnivale is living life to the fullest, and 'Copa' will be no exception," said Sam Randazzo, General Manager at Carnivale. "We've sourced a group of the best, most vibrant entertainers around and we can't wait to live it up at every performance."

Known for bright, fresh fare that brings a special energy to each plate, Chef Garza will serve a three-course prix fixe menu crafted to match the excitement of the evening. For the first course, diners will be treated to the Green City Market Salad, topped with carrots, Summer peaches, cucumbers, tomatoes, candied nuts and a sherry vinaigrette. As the entertainment fills the room, the main course will serve as a star on the plate with guest's choice of a 10 oz Wagyu top sirloin (Halal) served alongside garlic confit potatoes, Catalan style spinach and a mushroom-bone marrow butter, or an 8 oz Faroe Island pan-seared Salmon filet, served with Spanish couscous, Marcona almonds, golden raisins, rooftop garden tomatoes and a peri-peri sauce. For dessert, guests will delight in the perfect melody of a Banana pecan toffee cake, piled high with maple candied pecans and served with a delicious Frangelico dulce de leche ice cream.

Copa Carnivale tickets are $129 per person and can be purchased online. For more information on Carnivale or to make a dining reservation, guests can visit carnivalechicago.com, call (312) 850-5005.