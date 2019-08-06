Captain Sandy From Bravo's Hit Series Below Deck Mediterranean Brings The 'I Believe Tour' To Chicago On 8/17

Captain Sandy Yawn, star of Bravo's hit series BELOW DECK Mediterranean, will headline an evening of inspiration, entertainment and live music when she brings her "I Believe Tour" to Chicago on Saturday, August 17. The esteemed superyacht captain turned television star will be joined by singer Leah Shafer for the one-night-only event, sponsored by Invest In Us Ventures, an organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses build equity.

With three decades of yachting experience, Captain Sandy is the first female captain featured on Bravo's BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN and one of only a handful of female captains in the yachting industry at large. As such, Captain Sandy has had to overcome both personal and professional obstacles, in addition to a life-threatening motorcycle accident and even cancer. The strength and resilience that helped her beat the odds at every turn have also made her one of the most respected captains in the industry, one of television's most beloved personalities and an icon of women's leadership.

Captain Sandy brings her signature "LeadHERship" style to the stage. Through personal stories and a journey behind the scenes, Sandy parlays her experiences into lessons in survival and success certain to uplift, energize and impact anyone's life trajectory.

Ticket prices are: General Admission for $60. VIP for $100, including a meet and greet with Captain Sandy, open bar and hors d'oeuvres and $10 credit toward the purchase of merchandise.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Jacksonville School for Autism and ocean conservation organizations.

Tickets available here!

Saturday, August 17

4:00PM - 5:00PM VIP Hour

5:30pm - 7:00PM I Believe Tour Program





