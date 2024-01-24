Caitlin Cook Comes To The Den Theatre, May 31

The Den Theatre has announced Caitlin Cook, featuring two stand-up performances on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $45) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



"Legendary c*cklobster." "My life is on fire, I think I'm in love." "Life ain't all burritos and strippers, my friend." These are just three examples of the bathroom stall graffiti that Caitlin Cook has been obsessing about and photographing for over a decade. Confessional, immersive, and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show—literally set in a dive bar bathroom—transforms graffiti scrawled all over the stalls into the lyrics of her original songs and trail markers along the journey she takes us upon. Through these irreverent, poignant, and often obscene messages, Cook reckons with our shared humanity and what we owe each other. May include: slingshotted panties, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete, with spurs!).

Enter the bathroom at your own risk: not all the graffiti in this bathroom is humorous or light-hearted. This show touches on such topics as death, suicidal thoughts, sex, disordered eating, and illustrated genitals (e.g. cowboy dicks and very fancy vaginas).



Performance schedule: Friday, May 31, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $45 front row VIP table seating; $33 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.