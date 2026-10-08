Cadillac Palace and James M. Nederlander Theatres to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

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Broadway In Chicago 's Cadillac Palace and James M. Nederlander Theatres are turning 100! The festivities will kick off with a birthday celebration at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.) on Saturday, October 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., featuring an extra special birthday cake made by Eli's Cheesecake. Enjoy a slice while taking in all the day's activities!

Broadway In Chicago is also thrilled to participate in this year's Open House Chicago (OHC) and Loop Arts Fest. Get a rare glimpse inside the Cadillac Palace Theatre as part of Open House Chicago. Learn about the theatre's history and take in the beautiful architecture of this historic venue. Plus, catch a special performance of Kokandy Productions' JEKYLL & HYDE at the Loop Arts Fest. For information about the Cadillac Palace and James M. Nederlander Theatres, visit BroadwayInChicago.com . See below for more information about Open House Chicago and Loop Arts Fest.

OPEN HOUSE CHICAGO

Check out one of the largest architecture and urban festivals in the world as Open House Chicago returns to celebrate 16 years of architecture, culture and community. This free public festival offers behind-the-scenes access to more than 200 sites, including Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre on October 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. only. Explore the theatre's distinctive characteristics, including a lobby richly appointed in decorative mirrors and breche violet and white marble, with these lavish details sweeping majestically through a succession of foyers; great wall surfaces enhanced with gold leaf and wood decorations; and an auditorium that seats over 2,500. It's a sight you must see for yourself! No prior registration is required. For more information, visit https://openhousechicago.org/.

LOOP ARTS FEST

Celebrate the Loop's cultural current. Loop Arts Fest is a day-long street festival that closes State Street to vehicular traffic from Jackson to Madison in celebration of the Loop's rich concentration of arts and cultural assets. The festival combines on-street activations with amplification of existing offsite programming to showcase the breadth of the Loop's cultural community. This year, audiences can expect a special performance from the company of Kokandy Productions' JEKYLL & HYDE at noon on the mainstage, located at the intersection of State and Jackson streets. Join the celebration of culture in the city. For more information, visit https://loopchicago.com/.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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