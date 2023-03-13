COMEDY OF DISASTERS at Annoyance Theatre

In "A Comedy of Disasters," a new sketch show premiering at Annoyance Theatre on March 17th, Senator Reed overhears his wife reading to her mistress and he assumes she is going to kill him. Then to make matters worse Reed's mistress shows up and now he must hide her to save his life. Hijinks ensue as they try to entertain the European ambassador and deal with the world's worst conman and dangerous assassin. When was the last time you saw hijinks??!



The show will run on Fridays at 8pm through May 5, 2023



AND... GREAT NEWS! Shark Tank the Musical has been extended through April 22 - get your tickets now for this hit show that audiences are loving!



See these shows and more at The Annoyance where there is comedy 7 nights a week.



http://www.TheAnnoyance.com/shows







