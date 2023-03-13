Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COMEDY OF DISASTERS at Annoyance Theatre

Special Offer: Comedy of Disasters

Mar. 13, 2023  

In "A Comedy of Disasters," a new sketch show premiering at Annoyance Theatre on March 17th, Senator Reed overhears his wife reading to her mistress and he assumes she is going to kill him. Then to make matters worse Reed's mistress shows up and now he must hide her to save his life. Hijinks ensue as they try to entertain the European ambassador and deal with the world's worst conman and dangerous assassin. When was the last time you saw hijinks??!

The show will run on Fridays at 8pm through May 5, 2023

AND... GREAT NEWS! Shark Tank the Musical has been extended through April 22 - get your tickets now for this hit show that audiences are loving!

See these shows and more at The Annoyance where there is comedy 7 nights a week.

http://www.TheAnnoyance.com/shows






Photos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening Tomorrow Photo
Photos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening Tomorrow
Idle Muse Theatre Company presents the world premiere of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, now playing through April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. See photos from the production!
Photos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira Buffini Photo
Photos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira Buffini
The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini’s comedy Dying For It, directed by Monica Payne, playing March 18 – April 23, 2023 at The Den’s Bookspan Theatre. See first look photos from the production.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in June Photo
Comedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Hari Kondabolu for four stand-up performances on June 2 & 3, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Presents DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Presents DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
This summer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents a 75-minute stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film and Tony Award-winning stage musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak. Dazzling production numbers, including the title song and the showstopping 'Be Our Guest,' will fill the Courtyard Theater, introducing young audiences to the magic of live theater.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


MEET ME AT DAWN at 18th and UnionMEET ME AT DAWN at 18th and Union
March 22, 2023

Special Offer: West Coast Premiere of Meet Me at Dawn, by Zinnie Harris
GLORIA: A LIFE at Theater JGLORIA: A LIFE at Theater J
March 22, 2023

Special Offer: Theater J'S GLORIA is UNMISSABLE
AN EVENING WITH LESLIE ODOM, JR. at Mayo Performing Arts CenterAN EVENING WITH LESLIE ODOM, JR. at Mayo Performing Arts Center
March 17, 2023

Special Offer: Be in the Room Where it Happens With Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr.!
Special Offer: LA EGOISTA at Skylight TheatreSpecial Offer: LA EGOISTA at Skylight Theatre
March 17, 2023

Special Offer: Save 30% on LA EGOISTA at Skylight Theatre, a stand-up dramedy that has critics cheering!
BRUCE-O-RAMA at Keswick TheatreBRUCE-O-RAMA at Keswick Theatre
March 17, 2023

Special Offer: Bruce Campbell's Bruce-o-Rama at the Keswick Theatre on April 14th
share