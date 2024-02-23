CLOUD MAN Comes to Filament Theatre Next Month

Filament Theatre will present the magical Constellation Points’ Cloud Man from March 16 to April 14.

The production is thanks to a new partnership between Filament and the Scottish theatre company Constellation Points.

Cloud Man features exquisite puppetry and invites audience members to follow the clues to the very top of Cloud Mountain, where the views are always surprising. The story is told by cloud expert Cloudia, who always had her head in the clouds. All of her life, she has dreamt of seeing a Cloud Man–an extremely rare creature who lives a quiet life up high in the sky.

A cleverly staged show featuring one performer, puppets, storytelling and lots of clouds, Cloud Man explores the ways we try to make sense of the world. It encourages audiences to notice the beauty and wonder to be found in everyday life. It’s a gentle lesson in the ways we can care for the world without controlling it.

Producing Artistic Director, Reji Simon shares, “We are thrilled to partner with Constellation Points to bring Cloud Man to Filament. It’s been a delight to imagine all of the ways that we can enjoy the enchantment of nature and all its mystery while we think thoughtfully about what it means to care for the world around us."

Cloud Man has been specifically designed for audiences members between 4-7 years old, but Filament welcomes family members of all ages.

Central to Filament’s mission is its effort to create new work not only for, but with, young audiences. Via school residencies and Filament workshops, young people will explore themes from the play to create pre- and post-show activities.

Cloud Man will be performed on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. from March 16 through April 14. There is no performance on March 31. A sensory friendly performance will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. Field trips are available. Tickets at www.filamenttheatre.org.