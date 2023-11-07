CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Returns In One Month With 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Cirque du Soleil announced today the international cast for the acclaimed family holiday theatrical – ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – that returns to The Chicago Theatre (175 N. State Street) for 28 performances between December 7 and 28, 2023.

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

The international cast features Alexane Leclerc (France) performing Acrobatic Bicycle and as Isabella; Roberto Alvarez Serrano (Spain), Christian Bazan Jaime (Spain), Eduardo Bermejo Galera (Spain), Josue Chavez (Colombia), Nicolas Nieto Teusa (Colombia), Richard Anderson Sanchez (Colombia), and Felipe Zuluaga Giraldo (Colombia) performing Hoop Diving and Acrobatic Table; Priscila Teixeira Santos (Brazil) performing Hair Suspension; Maxine Piché - Luneau

(Spain) and Tim Kriegler (Spain) performing Duo Straps; Chieh-Chu Chen (Taiwan), Tsung-ying Lin (Taiwan), Ioi Hei Long (Portugal), and Han-Yen Shen (Taiwan) performing Diabolo; Holler Zavatta (Spain) and Carmen Ribas Segura (Spain) performing Roller Skating; Roberto Carbajal (Mexico) performing as Jolly Santa and Clown; Leah Simone Wolff (Canada) performing Hotel Cart; Theodore Adisson Spencer (Burlington, VT) performing Acrobatic Lamp and as Father; and Brooks Camei-Li (Canada), Yannick Fahey (Canada), Stéphanie Hébert (Canada), Isabel Rose Lacon (Miamisburg, OH), Kyana Lygitsakos (Canada), and Paul Kevin Ross (San Diego, CA) as ensemble dancers.

The creative team consists of Manuel Bissonnette as Creative Director; James Hadley as Writer and Stage Director; Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer; Edesia Moreno Barata as Designer of Acrobatic Performance; Vinh Nguyen as Choreographer; Jean-Phi Goncalves as Music Composer; James Lavoie as Costume Designer; Maryse Gosselin as Make-Up Designer; and Nicolas Brion as Light Designer. The show is produced by Cirque du Soleil Executive Producer and Head of Creation Marie-Josee Adam.

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before at The Chicago Theatre start at $36 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or at the box office. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.




