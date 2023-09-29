CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Paramount in November

Performances run November 8, 2023-January 14, 2024.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Step behind the gates and discover the magic that awaits when Aurora's Paramount Theatre presents the Professional Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, November 8, 2023-January 14, 2024. Opening Night is Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m.

Follow young Charlie Bucket, his Grandpa Joe and four more Golden Ticket winners on a private tour of eccentric “Candy Man” Willy Wonka's magical and mysterious chocolate factory. Who will win the lifetime supply of chocolate? Experience their life-changing journey through a world of “Pure Imagination," revealed with Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Trent Stork, Paramount's Artistic Producer and Casting Director, and winner, Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount's Kinky Boots in 2022, and their design team are planning a high-energy, technicolor production performed on a dazzling set designed by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, with choreography by Kasey Alfonso, music direction by Kory Danielson and costumes by Ryan park

Before audiences even step into the theater and see the amazing set, Paramount's Grand Gallery will be fully decked out for the holidays, anchored by a two-story, Willy Wonka-themed Christmas tree, the perfect backdrop for pre-show holiday season selfies.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is your golden ticket for a scrumdiddlyumptious holiday outing for the whole family at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets, $28-$79, are on sale now, or save with a Paramount Theatre Three-play Broadway Series subscription package.




