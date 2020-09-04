Brightside Theatre Postpones MAMMA MIA! and 10th Anniversary Season

The company will move what was to be the 10th Season to the Fall of 2021.

This fall marks the 10 Year Anniversary of BrightSide Theatre. It's been 10 years since BrightSide Theatre's first production, "Run For Your Wife". BST has been working hard on what w as to be the 10th Anniversary Season. However, out of care and concern for the safety of audiences and artists, BST has chosen to postpone what they had hoped would be the fall production of "Mamma Mia" and move what was to be the 10th Season to the Fall of 2021.

As they look forward to the Fall, BST is currently working on creating new online classes, a pop-up performance along the Naperville Riverwalk, and some online performances. BrightSide Theatre continues to monitor the epidemic and as soon as it is safe, will resume programming in 2021.

BrightSide Theatre is Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district. BrightSide Theatre is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. BrightSide's shows are selected to be a unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community.

For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.brightsidetheatre.com.

