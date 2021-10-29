BrightSide Theatre Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, opens their 10TH Anniversary Season - BrightSide is BACK -with this family friendly holiday musical - Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play.

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic story of the last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle. Be part of the studio audience for this live musical radio play adapted from the original 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast. This beloved holiday classic melts the most cynical of hearts and is destined to become a highlight of the holiday season!

A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play including: Christie Coran, Sara Deodhar, Katy Grocholski, Jim Heatherly, Scott Kelley, Robert McDonough and Sean Rhead.

Performing at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville December 10 - 19, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, December 10 at 8pm.