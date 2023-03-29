BrightSide Theatre Presents GYPSY, June 2-18

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak have announced that to end its 10 season BrightSide Theatre will present what is regarded to be the finest musical ever created...GYPSY!

The ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. With truly memorable songs - Let Me Entertain You, Everything's Coming Up Roses, You Gotta Have a Gimmick and Some People.

Gypsy: A Musical Fable with book by Arthur Laurents, music Jule Styne, and lyrics Stephen Sondheim will be directed by Jeffrey Cass with choreography by Jeni Donahue and music direction Sara Cate Langham.

Running June 2-18, 2023. Fridays 8 pm/Saturdays 2 pm and 8 pm/Sundays 2pm. Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). $33 for adults/$28 for seniors and students. For Group Ticket pricing for 10+, please call 630-447-8497.