BrightSide Theatre Presents GYPSY, June 2-18

Featuring truly memorable songs Let Me Entertain You, Everything’s Coming Up Roses, You Gotta Have a Gimmick and Some People.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak have announced that to end its 10 season BrightSide Theatre will present what is regarded to be the finest musical ever created...GYPSY!

The ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. With truly memorable songs - Let Me Entertain You, Everything's Coming Up Roses, You Gotta Have a Gimmick and Some People.

Gypsy: A Musical Fable with book by Arthur Laurents, music Jule Styne, and lyrics Stephen Sondheim will be directed by Jeffrey Cass with choreography by Jeni Donahue and music direction Sara Cate Langham.

Running June 2-18, 2023. Fridays 8 pm/Saturdays 2 pm and 8 pm/Sundays 2pm. Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). $33 for adults/$28 for seniors and students. For Group Ticket pricing for 10+, please call 630-447-8497.




LONDON ROAD US Premiere to Open at Shattered Globe in April Photo
LONDON ROAD US Premiere to Open at Shattered Globe in April
Shattered Globe Theatre will conclude its 2022-23 season with the U.S. premiere of London Road, an experimental and innovative new musical featuring book and lyrics by Alecky Blythe, music and lyrics by Adam Cork, direction and choreography by Elizabeth Margolius and music direction by Andra Velis Simon.
About Face Theatre Presents World Premiere of GENDER PLAY Photo
About Face Theatre Presents World Premiere of GENDER PLAY
About Face Theatre concludes its 28th season with the world premiere of Gender Play, or what you Will by Will Wilhelm and Erin Murray, performing May 4 through June 3, 2023, at The Den Theatre.
Tickets on Sale for Porchlights ICONS GALA Honoring Ben Vereen and Paul Lisnek Photo
Tickets on Sale for Porchlight's ICONS GALA Honoring Ben Vereen and Paul Lisnek
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre announced last night at Chicago Sings Broadway Pop that the 2023 ICONS Gala, Porchlight’s signature fundraising event, will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place, 160 E. Pearson St.
Third Eye Announces Tenth And Final Season With Gian Carlo Menottis THE CONSUL Photo
Third Eye Announces Tenth And Final Season With Gian Carlo Menotti's THE CONSUL
Celebrating their 10th and final season, Third Eye Theatre Ensemble harkens back to their roots with a stirring and timely performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul. 

