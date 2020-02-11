Brad Williams, Har Mar Superstar and More Are Heading to City Winery

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces comedian and on-air personality Brad Williams, R&B and pop sensation Har Mar Superstar, country musician Steve Moakler and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.



Voices of Chicago: Musical Diversity in the Windy City

Monday, March 30; 7:30 p.m.

$25/$28/$32/$35

Inspired by the Year of Chicago Music, Daryl Nitz Entertainment presents Voices of Chicago, a concert paying tribute to the great legendary jazz, blues, pop, and soul vocalists to come out of The Windy City. Local musicians include Mark Burnell, Anne Burnell, Kimberly Gordon, Bruce Henry, Lynne Jordan, Liz Mandeville, LaShera Moore, Margaret Murphy-Webb, Daryl Nitz, Greta Pope, Michael Ross, Devon Sandridge, Jeannie Tanner, Frieda Lee, Bobbi Wilsyn, Chuck Webb (bass), Phil Gratteau (drums) and musical direction by Mark Burnell, who pay homage to Chicago's greatest musicians like Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, and Chaka Khan. This concert celebrates the musical diversity that makes Chicago world-renowned. There will be a cash-bar reception immediately after the performance to celebrate the first-ever Chicago Cabaret Week.

Har Mar Superstar

Tuesday, April 28

$22/$25/$28/$32

Sean Tillmann is an American entertainer widely known by his stage name "Har Mar Superstar." Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tillmann has traveled the world over the past 25 years, performing concerts on five continents. Tillmann has gained international notoriety with his over-the-top live performances that often end sweat-soaked and scantily clad. His wild stage antics and legendary singing prowess have landed him on tours performing with and opening for The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sia, Gossip, Lizzo, The Afghan Whigs, and Atom and His Package, to name a few. Armed with just a microphone, a mini-disc player, and small canon of low-fi R&B songs in the early years, Tillmann earned fans through sweat equity. Now, Har Mar Superstar has become a six-piece, full-on soul review that plays the greatest hits of Tillmann's mind.

Steve Moakler's "The Picture" Tour

Wednesday, May 6

$22/$25/$28/$32

For his fifth album, Born Ready, Steve Moakler drew on time he spent on the road following the success of his last record, Steel Town which was inspired by his hometown in Western Pennsylvania and led to the longest and hardest touring year of his career. Moakler-who has written songs for such artists as Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Ben Rector, Joe Nichols and Reba McIntire-has toured alongside such acts as Old Dominion, Willie Nelson, Dan + Shay and Tim McGRaw and Faith Hill. Born Ready is an album that's born of experience, of the literal mileage of the road, but also the maturity of a hard-fought, steadily growing career. "The more icons and legends I watch in all genres, the more I believe that it just comes down to great songs that feel authentic," says Moakler. "Every night, there's that magical moment when an artist is pouring their heart out during a song and you can see everyone in the crowd saying, 'That's my story, too.'"



Red Wanting Blue

Tuesday, May 19

$22/$25/$28/$30

It's been more than twenty years since Red Wanting Blue first began their long, strange odyssey, and while much has changed for Scott Terry and the rest of the band over those two remarkable decades, the hunger remains. Produced by acclaimed singer-songwriter Will Hoge, "The Wanting" showcases Red Wanting Blue at their finest, with Terry's epic, heartfelt vocals soaring above the band's gritty, driving rock 'n' roll. Alternately triumphant and melancholic, the songs are both muscular and nuanced, equally at home blasting from a car stereo as they are drifting through a pair of headphones late on some lonely night. Though the record draws on many of the band's traditional strengths-indelible melodies, infectious hooks, explosive performances-the making of it pushed Red Wanting Blue far outside their comfort zone and forced them to take an unprecedented, nearly year-long break from touring. Over the course of ten studio albums, the band brought their passionate, unforgettable live show to every city and town that would have them, blazing their own distinctive trail through the American heartland as they built up the kind of fanatically dedicated audiences normally reserved for arena acts. Along the way, they notched appearances everywhere from Letterman to NPR and climbed to number three on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Red Wanting Blue includes Scott Terry (Vocals, Tenor Guitar, Ukulele), Mark McCullough (Bass, Chapman Stick, Vocals), Greg Rahm (Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals), Eric Hall (Guitar, Lap Steel, Vocals) and Dean Anshutz (Drums & Percussion). Plus, a limited number meet and greet tickets, which includes soundcheck experience, are available for $50.



Michael McDermott - Album Release Show

Friday, June 5

$32/$35/$38/$42

Described by author Stephen King as "one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock 'n' roll talent of the last 20 years," Michael McDermott's brand of rock 'n' roll brims with the kind of well-honed style and wisdom that can only come from a career on the road and a pedigree in the studio. McDermott returns to City Winery Chicago for his What In The World... album release show that effortlessly blends natural folk sensibility, pop hooks, and honest rock. McDermott's music is as much for the outcast as the congregation. It's an exploration of the dark corners of life's journey and it resonates middle class truths through the passionate filter of a kid that grew up on Chicago's Irish South Side.

Friday, June 19; 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

$22/$25/$28/$32

Brad Williams has become one of the funniest, most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Brad started doing stand-up at age 19 and has been touring ever since. He has appeared on numerous TV shows including Legit, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground, Sam and Cat, Live at Gotham, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mind Of Mencia, and Pitboss. His one-hour comedy special "Fun Size" was the highest-rated comedy special on Showtime in 2015. A year later, he followed it up with a second special called "Daddy Issues." In addition to stand-up, Brad has become a dynamic on-air personality as well. His podcast About Last Night is a mainstay on the iTunes Charts. He is a regular on KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show in Los Angeles as well as The Adam Carolla Show podcast. Brad's show is high energy proven by the fact that the late Robin Williams once called him, "Prozac with a head."



Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 14 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile™ program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier™, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You