Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boho Theatre Begins Search For Next Executive Director

BoHo Theatre's Executive Director, Sana Selemon, has announced she will be stepping down from her position in March of 2023.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  
Boho Theatre Begins Search For Next Executive Director

BoHo Theatre's Executive Director, Sana Selemon, has announced she will be stepping down from her position in March of 2023. Sana first performed with the company in 2018 in BoHo's production of 110 IN THE SHADE, and then again in BoHo's 2019 production of BIG FISH. Selemon then became a Company Member before taking over as Executive Director in August of 2020. BoHo's Board of Directors and Company Members have begun a search to find BoHo's next Executive Director.

"BoHo has been hugely impactful for my career as an arts administrator and as an artist. Having a purpose during the beginning stages of the pandemic really helped to anchor me and got me through some of the toughest times of feeling isolated from all the artists I love to collaborate with," reflects Selemon. "I have endless love for BoHo and will always consider myself a Bohemian, but the time has come to pass the title off to another deserving individual that can take this company to greater heights. I'm looking forward to passing the baton to the next Executive Director of BoHo Theatre."

Prior to becoming BoHo's Executive Director, Selemon had already established herself as an actor, teaching artist, and dialect coach in Chicago. In addition to BoHo, Selemon has worked with Pegasus Theatre, American Blues Theatre, Definition Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, and First Floor Theater, and is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. Selemon also currently serves as Artistic Assistant at The Marriott Theatre.

BoHo Theatre navigated the pandemic with a 2020 virtual production: THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS, a cabaret exploring BoHo's pillar of freedom, directed by Selemon. And, in 2021, BoHo produced IN THE WINGS, a series of virtual new play readings of THE NEW GALILEOS, NATIONAL MERIT, and BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART.

"Sana Selemon is an extraordinary leader. She guaranteed BoHo Theatre's survival through a pandemic and steered the Company into a much brighter future," said BoHo Artistic Director, Elizabeth Swanson. "We are grateful beyond words for everything Sana has done for BoHo, and we're excited to welcome a new Executive Director into the Bohemian family."

Along with significant artistic contributions to BoHo, Selemon has led major fundraising efforts and pursued sustainable, structural growth within the company. Bringing equitable change in Chicago storefront theatre has been a top priority throughout Selemon's appointment as Executive Director. BoHo is committed to seeking candidates for the Executive Director position who are also dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.

This year BoHo Theatre successfully opened its first in-person productions since 2019, beginning with REMOTE, a one weekend only devised work, created and directed by Ruben Carrazana, and most recently closed BoHo's first world premiere play, NATIONAL MERIT, written by Valen-Marie Santos, and directed by Enrico Spada.

"Sana became our Executive Director during the pandemic. A truly surreal experience, but one that she handled outstandingly well with grace, determination and resilience," said BoHo's Board President, Nancy Bullock. "As we move forward into our 2023 season, we look forward to bringing another new voice into our company who can lead us as a strong force in supporting emerging talent in Chicago Theatre."

For information on applying to BoHo's Executive Director position and the company's ongoing search, please visit bohotheatre.com/boho-seeks-executive-director/

BoHo Theatre tells stories examining and celebrating human relationships - focusing on the Bohemian pillars of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love - using bold, intimate theatrical stagings. Our vision is to create a shared community of artists and patrons in which all members are moved through art to make thoughtful, well-examined, caring relationships the highest priority in their lives.

Boho Theatre Begins Search For Next Executive Director




More Hot Stories For You


Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns To Raue CenterBest-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns To Raue Center
October 4, 2022

Best-selling author David Sedaris returns to Raue Center on November 4th at 8 pm. David Sedaris is the bestselling author of the books Calypso, Theft By Finding, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Holidays on Ice, Naked, and Barrel Fever. He is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4.
Cast Announced for ELF - THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane TheatreCast Announced for ELF - THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre
October 4, 2022

Drury Lane Theatre will continue its 2022/2023 season with the holiday classic Elf-the Musical, based upon the film written by David Berenbaum. Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Skylar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Directed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato. Elf-the Musical runs November 9, 2022 – January 8, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre.
World Premiere of MALAPERT LOVE to be Presented by The Artistic Home in NovemberWorld Premiere of MALAPERT LOVE to be Presented by The Artistic Home in November
October 4, 2022

The Artistic Home will present the world premiere of Siah Berlatsky’s Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy Malapert Love, developed as part of the company’s Summer on the Patio series. Directed by ensemble member Julian Hester, Malapert Love will play November 5 – December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre’s Upstairs Mainstage.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Open at Paramount Theatre in NovemberTHE SOUND OF MUSIC to Open at Paramount Theatre in November
October 4, 2022

The Sound of Music, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. This holiday season, Chicago audiences can experience this unforgettable Rodgers and Hammerstein classic for the first time, or all over again, at downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre. Previews start November 9, 2022.
VIDEO: Watch 'Do You Love Me?' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Lyric Opera of ChicagoVIDEO: Watch 'Do You Love Me?' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Lyric Opera of Chicago
October 4, 2022

Lyric Opera of Chicago is presenting Fiddler on the Roof, the North American premiere of an internationally heralded reinvention of the Broadway classic, now on stage at the Lyric Stage through October 7, 2022. Watch 'Do You Love Me?' here!