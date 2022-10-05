Boho Theatre Begins Search For Next Executive Director

BoHo Theatre's Executive Director, Sana Selemon, has announced she will be stepping down from her position in March of 2023. Sana first performed with the company in 2018 in BoHo's production of 110 IN THE SHADE, and then again in BoHo's 2019 production of BIG FISH. Selemon then became a Company Member before taking over as Executive Director in August of 2020. BoHo's Board of Directors and Company Members have begun a search to find BoHo's next Executive Director.



"BoHo has been hugely impactful for my career as an arts administrator and as an artist. Having a purpose during the beginning stages of the pandemic really helped to anchor me and got me through some of the toughest times of feeling isolated from all the artists I love to collaborate with," reflects Selemon. "I have endless love for BoHo and will always consider myself a Bohemian, but the time has come to pass the title off to another deserving individual that can take this company to greater heights. I'm looking forward to passing the baton to the next Executive Director of BoHo Theatre."



Prior to becoming BoHo's Executive Director, Selemon had already established herself as an actor, teaching artist, and dialect coach in Chicago. In addition to BoHo, Selemon has worked with Pegasus Theatre, American Blues Theatre, Definition Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, and First Floor Theater, and is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. Selemon also currently serves as Artistic Assistant at The Marriott Theatre.



BoHo Theatre navigated the pandemic with a 2020 virtual production: THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS, a cabaret exploring BoHo's pillar of freedom, directed by Selemon. And, in 2021, BoHo produced IN THE WINGS, a series of virtual new play readings of THE NEW GALILEOS, NATIONAL MERIT, and BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART.

"Sana Selemon is an extraordinary leader. She guaranteed BoHo Theatre's survival through a pandemic and steered the Company into a much brighter future," said BoHo Artistic Director, Elizabeth Swanson. "We are grateful beyond words for everything Sana has done for BoHo, and we're excited to welcome a new Executive Director into the Bohemian family."



Along with significant artistic contributions to BoHo, Selemon has led major fundraising efforts and pursued sustainable, structural growth within the company. Bringing equitable change in Chicago storefront theatre has been a top priority throughout Selemon's appointment as Executive Director. BoHo is committed to seeking candidates for the Executive Director position who are also dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.



This year BoHo Theatre successfully opened its first in-person productions since 2019, beginning with REMOTE, a one weekend only devised work, created and directed by Ruben Carrazana, and most recently closed BoHo's first world premiere play, NATIONAL MERIT, written by Valen-Marie Santos, and directed by Enrico Spada.



"Sana became our Executive Director during the pandemic. A truly surreal experience, but one that she handled outstandingly well with grace, determination and resilience," said BoHo's Board President, Nancy Bullock. "As we move forward into our 2023 season, we look forward to bringing another new voice into our company who can lead us as a strong force in supporting emerging talent in Chicago Theatre."



For information on applying to BoHo's Executive Director position and the company's ongoing search, please visit bohotheatre.com/boho-seeks-executive-director/

BoHo Theatre tells stories examining and celebrating human relationships - focusing on the Bohemian pillars of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love - using bold, intimate theatrical stagings. Our vision is to create a shared community of artists and patrons in which all members are moved through art to make thoughtful, well-examined, caring relationships the highest priority in their lives.