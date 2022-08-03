BoHo Theatre to Present World Premiere of NATIONAL MERIT This Month

BoHo Theatre will kick off its first mainstage production of 2022, NATIONAL MERIT, a world premiere play by up-and-coming playwright and Northwestern University graduate, Valen-Marie Santos, directed by BoHo Artistic Associate, Enrico Spada. This production marks the company's first mainstage production under new Artistic Director, Elizabeth Swanson, as well as the company's first commissioned production. Santos has developed her work in partnership with BoHo Theatre, and with mentorship from BoHo's Literary Manager, Dillon Chitto. BoHo Theatre conducted two workshops and three readings of NATIONAL MERIT in the development stages in preparation for the mainstage premiere. The press opening is Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm, at Theater Wit, 1227 W. Belmont, Chicago.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

NATIONAL MERIT

By Valen-Marie Santos

Directed by Enrico Spada

WORLD PREMIERE

August 25 - September 25, 2022

Performing at Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont, Chicago

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Previews: Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26 at 7:30pm

Press Opening / Opening Night: Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 pm

Performance run: August 25 - September 25, 2022

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Additional performances held Saturdays, September 3 & 17 at 3 pm, Monday, September 12 at 7:30 pm, and Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30 pm.

General Tickets on sale now at www.bohotheatre.com/our-shows, or through the Theater Wit box office: (773) 975-8150. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $15 for seniors, military, and first responders, and $10 for students and educational professionals.

ABOUT THE PLAY

"BoHo is thrilled to bring Chicago our very first world premiere play," remarks Swanson. "BoHo will continue to herald new voices like Santos' in future seasons alongside our long tradition of exciting musicals." BoHo aims to tell compelling stories that examine and celebrate human relationships. The company's vision is to create a shared community of artists and patrons in which all members are moved through art to make thoughtful, well-examined, caring relationships the highest priority in their lives.



In NATIONAL MERIT, seven students embark on an intensive PSAT prep program in the hopes to become National Merit Scholars. As the pressure rises, these high school juniors question what it means to achieve National Merit status, who gets to achieve it, and what it costs. With humor and heart, playwright Valen-Marie Santos scrutinizes academic achievement, socioeconomic privilege, and racial injustice within a private school setting.



"The play feels so fresh as a piece of theatre, not only because of the drama and humor, but because it keenly examines the way the systems of our world-education, capitalism, meritocracy-pressure and shape young lives," says director Enrico Spada. "For these characters, the future is on the line-but only if they can safely navigate a system that may not have their best interests in mind."