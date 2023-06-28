Blue Man Group Chicago Launches Visual Tech Upgrades To Chicago Resident Production Beginning June 30

The theatrical phenomenon, Blue Man Group has announced a national partnership with renowned creative agency Pretty Damn Sweet and to unveil stunning new visual media upgrades to its resident performances across the United States beginning with its Chicago production at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted). The upgrades will launch in Chicago on June 30, 2023. A teaser video is available here.

“Blue Man Group performances are constantly evolving to connect with changes in today's cultural landscape,” said Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn. “These technological enhancements will offer audiences across North America a new and brilliant iteration of the show where they can experience richer visual stories while enjoying the incredible performances that keep audiences coming back to Blue Man Group.”

A total of 17 new screens will be installed to create a more immersive performance environment at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre, including a 60-foot scrim spanning the width of the stage at the opening of the show. Throughout the 90-minute performance, audiences will be captivated by more than 20 minutes of all-new state-of-the-art video content accompanying the Blue Men and band. Blue Man Group Chicago will also debut a new Chicago exclusive opening act, “Above,” beginning June 30.

“With new advancements in the creative technology space every day, it's exciting to see a global entertainment brand such as Blue Man Group invest in pushing the production to the cutting edge,” said Pretty Damn Sweet Co-Founder Stephen Gifford. “Through this partnership, we've created new and exciting content that will take Blue Man Group audiences on a gorgeous abstract ride of humor, science, art, and more.”

Blue Man Group Chicago performances will be on hiatus through June 30, 2023 to allow for the new technology to be installed. Tickets to Blue Man Group Chicago's future performances are now on-sale starting at $49. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.

Founded in 2010 by Stephen Gifford and Rick Sebeck, Pretty Damn Sweet has worked with some of the most creative and influential brands across the globe, from Apple to Xfinity. Serving as storytellers who immerse audiences in virtual worlds, Pretty Damn Sweet seeks to evoke emotions and create memorable experiences. The company's expertise exists at the intersection of technology, design and production. Other brands that have helped shape Pretty Damn Sweet's brand through strong collaborations include Adobe, Disney, Intel, IBM, Pepsi, Hasbro, Warner Media, TBS, TNT, ESPN, Johnson & Johnson, NFL, NHL, MLB and Beachbody. More information is available at www.prettydamnsweet.com.