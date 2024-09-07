Black Voices In Cabaret to Present REIMAGINING CABARET: JOURNEY THROUGH THE GENRES This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reimagining Cabaret: Journey Through the Genres will be held September 18, 2024, 7:00 pm, at Logan Center for the Arts, Performance Hall (915 E 60th Street, Chicago). Tickets from $20-$55 at bit.ly/Reimagine-cabaret.

Chicago music today is a vibrant mosaic encompassing every music genre, from jazz to opera, blues to pop, and everything in between! Black Voices in Cabaret celebrates this diversity, bringing together a roster of Chicago's top performers to explore the wide world of performance. As a singer and former Lynwood Mayor Gene Williams says, "It's a bunch of talented folks getting together and having a good time". Come for a journey through the genres where you'll discover new favorite songs and hear old favorites in a new way, a testament to the inclusive nature of cabaret.

Black Voices in Cabaret, an initiative of the non-profit performing arts alliance Working In Concert, was selected among dozens of talented ensembles across the USA as the First-Place Winner of The American Prize in Virtual Performance for 2022. With the September 18 performance at the Logan Center, we are relaunching this important network of African-American performers.

Songwriter and Good Hearts Club emcee Lynn Colbert-Jones is at the helm as director and producer to bring together more than a dozen entertainers, musicians, and songwriters. "We are thrilled to have Margaret Murphy Webb as emcee and performer in our show. With the phenomenal Theodis Rodgers, Jr. at the piano, Reimagining Cabaret: Journey Through the Genres takes us from formal to funk and invites you to get down and get up to dance. As the director, I am honored to present an evening that celebrates the timeless art of cabaret and reclaims its place in the heart of the Black community. Through the voices of our 15 incredible singers, we will journey across musical genres, showing how this kind of gathering has always been a space of freedom, expression, and connection. We aim to reignite the love for this versatile and intimate art form and re-engage the community of music lovers. I invite you to experience the vibrancy and diversity of cabaret like never before."

With deep roots in Chicago, Working In Concert supports illuminating the narratives of Black singers and bringing their voices to the forefront of the genres. It's what makes Chicago's music scene thrive.

The cast: Evelyn Danner, Patrick Davis, Meiya Fitzhugh, Sean Harris, Rae-Myra Hilliard, Randolph Johnson, Holly McGuire, Madeline Morgan, Sonia Oyola, Patricia Tyson, Gabriel Valentino, Dion Walton, Margaret Murphy Webb, Darcelle Williams, Gene Williams. Music director: Theodis Rodgers, Jr.

