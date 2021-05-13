Black Lives, Black Words International Project and Writers Theatre Announce the Filmed Premiere of RIDE SHARE

Black Lives, Black Words co-founders Reginald Edmund and Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway and Writers Theatre Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma have announced Ride Share, a new filmed premiere available digitally to audiences, June 23 - July 25, 2021.

Marcus has a new wife, a comfortable job and everything seems to be falling into place - until his honeymoon is interrupted by an email from work, laying him off. To make ends meet, he becomes a ride share driver, shuttling passengers from all walks of life to and from parties, brunches and meetings. The passengers range from silly, to seductive - to downright scary. But as long as Marcus keeps his radio on and his wits about him, there's nothing he can't handle...right?

Written and directed by Black Lives, Black Words co-founders Reginald Edmund and Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway respectively, Ride Share steps on the gas and takes you along for the dangerous, thrilling ride. Hop in.

The creative team and crew for Ride Share also includes Tannie Xin Tang (Director of Photography), Lesley Kubistal (Editor), Kerry Baines (Sound Designer/Composer/Mixer), Alexandra Regazzoni (Scenic Designer), Mbela Endeley (Audio Recordist Operator), Katrina D. RiChard (Line Producer), Brian Gutierrez (1st Camera Assistant), Leland Deming (2nd Camera Assistant), Matteo Martignago (Gaffer), Jim Ritchey (Best Boy Electric), Bryan Coleman (Key Grip), Han Luo (Best Boy Grip), Yaowen Fan (Swing), Todd McGraw (Rigger), Noah Michal (Production Assistant), Juliana Acosta (COVID Compliance Officer), Michael Halberstam (Executive Producer), Chris Greiner (Producer), Bobby Kennedy (Artistic Producer) and Adam Veness (Technical Director/Associate Scenic Designer).

Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 19.

Of the production, director Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway says, "As a director, you are constantly looking for a story that thrills, excites and offers creative challenges. Ride Share is a rare gem that every director and actor would love to get their hands on. Every turn of the page takes you deeper into the subconsciousness of Marcus and shines a light on America by questioning the obtainment of the American Dream for Black and POC front-line workers. Reginald's writing is brutally honest, beautifully raw and boldly unapologetic - it has been a dream to direct this important piece of work, our first feature film at Black Lives, Black Words, in partnership with Writers Theatre. I simply cannot wait to share it with the world."

Reginald Edmund, Managing Curating Producer of Black Lives, Black Words and writer of Ride Share says, "From an unfunded independent BLBW Zoom play to my first feature film in partnership with Writers Theatre in less than a year - the creation of Ride Share has been one of the most awarding moments in my career. Inspired by my experience as an Uber driver and chronicled accounts on Facebook, Ride Share is the perfect blend of personal experiences and amalgamated reality that stirs the soul as it takes us on a journey into the depths of the black male experience in America. Under the direction of Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway, who is one of the most exciting theatrical minds of our generation and a true visionary, Ride Share has been elevated with every incarnation of this project and I can't wait for audiences to see the feature film. I hope audiences are ready! Black Lives, Black Words is grateful to the artistic leadership of Michael Halberstam and the brilliant Writers Theatre team for this exciting partnership and unwavering support."

Michael Halberstam adds, "This collaboration with Black Lives, Black Words has been a dream. Reggie's powerful poetic vision for his screenplay and his impressively defined production company stands at the core of this collaboration. Furthermore, we were inspired by Simeilia's remarkable prowess for creating a striking visual vocabulary which employs the engines of theatre and the tools of film to create a truly unique hybrid of the two mediums. Both artists have been perfectly balanced by Kamal Angelo Bolden's breathtaking performance. It was a true privilege to be in the room with the team Reggie and Sim assembled and we all dream of many further collaborations."

DETAILS:

Schedule: June 23 - July 25, 2021

Tickets: Call the Box Office at 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org

Ride Share is available to WT Classic Subscribers at no additional charge.

Up Front Flex Members who would like to watch Ride Share can use one of their pre-paid Member tickets and book for no additional charge by calling the Box Office at 847-242-6000. Pay As You Go Members can purchase one of their $35 Member tickets by calling the Box Office.

Prices:

Ticket prices are based on number of viewers in your household:

Solo: $40

Duo: $65

Trio: $85

Ensemble (4+): $100

All prices are subject to regular per-ticket fees.

Accessibility: Closed Captioning will be available on all performances. Audio Description will be available on demand during the full run. Patrons will be able to select the AD performance when purchasing their ticket.