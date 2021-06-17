Black Ensemble Receives $5 Million Grant From MacKenzie Scott

Black Ensemble Theater Founder, Executive Director and CEO Jackie Taylor announces that the theater has received a generous $5 million grant from MacKenzie Scott and hopes that this gift will motivate other philanthropist and funders to also support Black Ensemble Theater and the arts.

Jackie Taylor states:

"In MacKenzie's Scott announcements of the grants that she awarded, it was said that the purpose of her gifts was to enable the work of the organizations. She also stated that it was 'a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others.' This statement gave me great pride in knowing that our work to eradicate racism and its devasting effects was being recognized, supported, and respected in such a significant way.

MacKenzie went on to ask a very important question: 'Would these organizations still benefit from more (more advocates, more money, more volunteers)? Yes.' That YES was music to my ears. I think it is vitally important that funders, philanthropists, and others understand that the impact we make at Black Ensemble Theater is directly tied to their continued support. For the sustainability of impactful programming, systems, structures and staff, fundraising must be ongoing. It can never stop.

Again, we are extremely grateful for this substantial gift. It will assist us in our recovery from the devastation of COVID. We are in our second year of having no earned income. It is going to take at least another 2 years for full and complete recovery. This gift will indeed help us through that recovery process.

The gift received from MacKenzie Scott has strengthened our foundation and enhanced our ability to continue our important work within the community. We hope it will serve as an impetus for others to also be financially supportive, helping us to continue delivering our educational outreach programming to thousands of underserved youths, and producing vital productions and programs that help to dismantle the foundation of racism.

We have great dreams for the future of Black Ensemble Theater - MacKenzie Scott has played an important role in moving our dreams toward reality."

Visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451 for more information.