Black Ensemble Hosts Virtual Gala October 16

The event is a virtual telecast on Facebook Live, VON-TV on Apple TV and ROKU on Friday, October 16.

The acclaimed Black Ensemble Theater, led by Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor, celebrates 44 years of musical theater excellence in Chicago with an unforgettable online gala filled with joy, exuberance and pure excitement. The Legacy Continues: Together We Are the Change, A Musical Celebration Eradicating Racism will be a virtual telecast on Facebook Live, VON-TV on Apple TV and ROKU on Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackensembletheater.org to register for free for the event or to purchase a sponsorship. To inquire about sponsorships, contact Tynnetta Qaiyim at 773-754-3914 or tqaiyim@blackensemble.org.

The event is chaired by James and Esther Bryan with a special message from Dionne Warwick. Proceeds from the event will fund Black Ensemble Theater's award-winning productions, which have a cross-cultural audience of more than 55,000 people a year and their transformational educational outreach programs that serve more than 10,000 inner-city youth annually. Black Ensemble is dedicated to helping create a world that is free and healed from the devastating disease of racism.

"This has been a difficult year for the Black Ensemble Theater. Our Gala comes at a time of new urgency as we are all reeling from the effects of the pandemic and the civil unrest that has permeated the air," comments Jackie Taylor. "Our work has made a difference. You can see it annually in the diverse audience of 55,000 that attend our productions rooted in the foundation of eliminating racism and through our five outstanding education that help to transform 10,000 youth a year into strong, independent, and positive individuals. The Gala is a celebration of our work and we invite everyone to celebrate with us and to help us raise funds to fulfill our mission."

