Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of the stage play Steel Magnolias as the second show of its classic offerings for BTG's 60th Anniversary Season.

Written in just 10 days as a tribute to his sister Susan by playwright Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias examines the relationships between a tight-knit group of southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor, who witness the milestones in each other's lives. The play is alternately hilarious and touching-and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters. This is the beloved play that the famous movie "Steel Magnolias" (which included famous stars like Dolly Parton and Sally Field) was based on.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights) as Ouiser, Kimberly Dignin (Tinley Park) as Clairee, Susan Kosvick-Andrews (Tinley Park) as Truvy, Rose Murphy (Darien) as Annelle, Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort) as Shelby, and Laurie Videka-Krizka (Homer Glen) as M'Lynn. It is directed by Julie L. Zebleckis (Bolingbrook) with assistant direction by Sheilah O'Grady (Orland Park). This show is being produced by Wayne Wendell (Beverly) & Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn).

Tickets for Steel Magnolias are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the online Box Office at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221551®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbeverlytheatreguild.org%2Fbtg-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1; or by email: BtgTixs1@gmail.com; or by phone: 773-BTG-TIXS (773-284-8497). Group rates are available. Email: btggroupsales@gmail.com; or call 773-580-6454.