Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

This is the beloved play that the famous movie “Steel Magnolias” (which included famous stars like Dolly Parton and Sally Field) was based on. 

Jan. 27, 2023  

Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of the stage play Steel Magnolias as the second show of its classic offerings for BTG's 60th Anniversary Season.

Written in just 10 days as a tribute to his sister Susan by playwright Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias examines the relationships between a tight-knit group of southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor, who witness the milestones in each other's lives. The play is alternately hilarious and touching-and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters. This is the beloved play that the famous movie "Steel Magnolias" (which included famous stars like Dolly Parton and Sally Field) was based on.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights) as Ouiser, Kimberly Dignin (Tinley Park) as Clairee, Susan Kosvick-Andrews (Tinley Park) as Truvy, Rose Murphy (Darien) as Annelle, Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort) as Shelby, and Laurie Videka-Krizka (Homer Glen) as M'Lynn. It is directed by Julie L. Zebleckis (Bolingbrook) with assistant direction by Sheilah O'Grady (Orland Park). This show is being produced by Wayne Wendell (Beverly) & Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn).

Tickets for Steel Magnolias are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the online Box Office at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221551®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbeverlytheatreguild.org%2Fbtg-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1; or by email: BtgTixs1@gmail.com; or by phone: 773-BTG-TIXS (773-284-8497). Group rates are available. Email: btggroupsales@gmail.com; or call 773-580-6454.




About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series Photo
About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series
About Face Theatre continues its 28th season with Re/Generation Studio, a series of innovative, intergenerational workshops focused on new works and the future of queer theatre.
St. Charles Singers To Showcase Sacred Music At 2023 Winter And Spring Concerts In Wheaton Photo
St. Charles Singers To Showcase Sacred Music At 2023 Winter And Spring Concerts In Wheaton And St. Charles
The St. Charles Singers, led by founder Jeffrey Hunt, will present two distinctly different programs of sacred music at its March and June 2023 concerts, which conclude the celebrated chamber choir's 39th season. Each program will be heard in Wheaton and St. Charles, Illinois.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Returns For Six Performances Only March 8-12 At Auditorium Thea Photo
Alvin Ailey American Dance Returns For Six Performances Only March 8-12 At Auditorium Theatre
The Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) will welcome the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, America's beloved cultural ambassador to the world, for six performances only, March 8-12, 2023, during their 22-city North American tour. 
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Names Internationally-Celebrated Choreographer Aszure Barton Photo
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Names Internationally-Celebrated Choreographer Aszure Barton As Resident Artist
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell and Executive Director David McDermott have announced that award-winning, critically-acclaimed choreographer Aszure Barton will serve as the company's Resident Artist for the next three years, embarking upon a process-based period of collaboration, creation, and mutual growth.

More Hot Stories For You


About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop SeriesAbout Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series
January 27, 2023

About Face Theatre continues its 28th season with Re/Generation Studio, a series of innovative, intergenerational workshops focused on new works and the future of queer theatre.
Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5
January 26, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced, due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for three weeks of performances have been added to its presentation of the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. See photos from the production!
Felicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban ReformersFelicia P. Fields & More to Star in THE GOSPEL TRUTH, Benefiting Urban Reformers
January 26, 2023

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its Black History Month Edition of its cabaret series, THE GOSPEL TRUTH, with proceeds to benefit Urban Reformers.
Comedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in MarchComedian Michael Yo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March
January 26, 2023

The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Working in Concert Presents its Second Annual International Women's Day ConcertWorking in Concert Presents its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert
January 26, 2023

Working in Concert has announced its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert, “Will They Remember Life Was Beautiful - A Tribute to Women in the Arts.” The concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the  Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Oak Park. 
share