Belmont Theater District Celebrates The Season In December

The Belmont Theater District (BTD), Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods, celebrates the holidays this November and December. The Belmont Theater District acts as an advocate to create, promote and strengthen the diverse artistic offerings of the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods to its residents and visitors.

The ongoing programming available at the diverse mix of theaters is perfect for Chicago's 1.5 million theatergoers. With boundaries from Lake Michigan to Ravenswood Avenue and Diversey Avenue to Irving Park Road, the BTD has more than 50 unique theaters and theater companies located within a one-mile radius and over 150 shows playing every week.

The winter season lineup throughout BTD offers both holiday and non-holiday performances for all to enjoy. For more information on BTD and its full line up of performances, go to BTDChicago.org.

Special Holiday Performances in the Belmont Theater District for all ages:

American Blues Theater

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!

Holiday and New Year's Eve Schedule Available at americanbluestheater.com

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont

Through Jan. 4, 2020

This is the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago! For 18 years, the American Blues Ensemble has treated Chicago audiences to live 1940s radio broadcast. The incredible cast recreates the entire town of Bedford Falls with Foley sound effects, an original score, and holiday carols. Critics call this "perfect Christmas theater" and "first-class holiday fare". After each performance, milk and cookies are served by the cast.

The Annoyance Christmas Pageant

Holiday Schedule Available at theannoyance.com

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Through Dec. 28

Tickets: $14 - 24

The Annoyance Christmas Pageant takes two well loved, holiday children specials and combines them into two acts. Charlie Brown Christmas follows Charlie Brown on his journey to find the true meaning of Christmas, while enduring the commercialization of the season, and insults from Lucy Van Pelt. In Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Sam the Snowman tells the tale of how young reindeer Rudolph runs away from home to be independent, with his new found friend Hermie. Together they meet Yukon Cornelius, a prospector searching for silver and gold, discover an island of misfit toys and learn that it's okay to be different from the pack. All while avoiding the Abominable Snow Monster of the North!

Blue Man Group

Open Run

Holiday and New Year's Eve Schedule Available at blueman.com

Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St.

Tickets: $49 - 69

Remember that time when you were little and one of your imaginary friends took your hand and led you into a world that looked like yours only brighter? No? Me neither. That's what Blue Man Group is like.

Burlesque is More

Holiday Schedule Available at theannoyance.com

Burlesque is More Presents: Nice N' Naughty

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Nov. 23 - Dec. 28

Tickets: $24

Burlesque is More is happy to present their holiday special Burrrrlesque is More: Nice N' Naughty! These sexy, funny, body-positive ladies are ready to charm and delight through comedic monologues and neo-classic burlesque.

ComedySportz Chicago

Open Run

Holiday and New Year's Eve Schedule Available at cszchicago.com

Sensory Friendly Performance: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

CSz Theater Chicago, 929 W Belmont Ave

773-549-8080

ComedySportz is the longest-running, game-based, short form improv comedy show in the comedy capital of the world, perfect for all ages, offering comedy for everyone!

ComedySportz's interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious

battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Chicago Bosses, and the "visiting" red team, scored by live keyboard music and rocking popular music between scenes! Using audience suggestions and willing volunteers, our professional players create short games, scenes and songs on the spot, and the winner is determined by the Applause-o-Meter and your laughs.

In addition, ComedySportz also Sensory Friendly Performance, Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. Its hilarious interactive 90-minute show is custom designed to be more accessible for individuals and families who will benefit from a relaxed and supportive environment. Learn more about our sensory-friendly matches here.

HOLIDISCO

Holiday Performance at athenaeumtheatre.org

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave.

Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15.50 - $43

Experience the tantalizing glitz and glamour that the holidays bring! Sparkling disco balls and bell bottoms kick off the festive season with disco renditions of beloved holiday favorites. You won't be able to sit still for this one!

It's Christmas, Goddamnit!

Holiday Schedule Available at theannoyance.com

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Nov. 23 - Dec. 28

Tickets: $18 - 24

Along with the traditional passive-aggressive silences and sniping, Dad has surprising news: he's been dilly-dallying with the next door neighbor. Now, throw in the accidental murder of a loathed uncle - with the neighborly sweetheart's "slow" son as the culprit - and you have a Christmas Eve decorated with dysfunction, distrust, and disaster; but damn funny.

The Legend of the Christmas King

Holiday Schedule Available at theannoyance.com

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Nov. 26 - Dec. 17

Tickets: $12 - 16

Heard about the Christmas King? Neither had Dakota Pete, until one day he did (hear about him). Come along as he tells the tale of the Florida man who replaced Santa and either brings you gifts or burns your house down, it depends. Catchy tunes and wonderful weirdness abound!

Otherworld Theatre

The Winter Wolf

Holiday and New Year's Eve Schedule Available at otherworldtheatre.org

3914 N Clark Street

Dec 7 - 29

Tickets: suggested donation $20

It's Christmas night in Cora's house. She's visited by her beloved grandfather, a man of high spirits and failing health. They sit around the fireplace and she listens to the legend of the Winter Wolf, a strange creature who serves as Time's hunter, stalking those who are in the winter of their lives. That night, the Winter Wolf comes for Cora's grandfather, but the young girl manages to trap it. What follows is a magical journey through the mysteries of time, as Cora learns how far one can go for the sake of someone they love.

Ryan and Alie's Christmas Extravaganza: LIVE!

Holiday Schedule Available at theannoyance.com

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Dec. 13

Tickets: $12

For ONE NIGHT ONLY join the Live Studio Audience for this sensational, breathtaking, wondrous, thrilling, splendid, remarkable, striking, astounding, fantastic, magnificent, dazzling, amazing, astonishing, marvelous, stunning, dramatic, miraculous, fabulous, grand, eye catching multimedia theatrical experience!

Storytown

Holiday and New Year's Eve Schedule Available at storytownimprov.com

Open Run

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.

Tickets: $10

From superheroes to undersea adventures, princesses to dinosaurs, Storytown takes you on an interactive, fully improvised adventure! We use your suggestions and ideas to create a different story every week. Kids design the setting and help shape the story, and our actors, artists, and musicians bring it to life! When the possibilities are endless, no two stories are ever the same. We'll see you in Storytown!

Storytown is an interactive arts experience for children.

Other Can't Miss Belmont Theater District Performances:

Hitch*Cocktails

Open Run

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave

Every Friday

Tickets: $20; $15 for students

There could be murder, car chases, gun play, beautiful women, exciting music and drinks - plenty of drinks.

Annoyance Theatre & Bar

Super Human

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave

Thru Dec. 17

Tickets: $6 - 24

Super Human is an improv team that tore into Chicago's comedy scene in 2012 at The Upstairs Gallery (RIP). Since then, Super Human has become synonymous with bold, hilarious, fearless and fun comedy. Described as a "splash zone of women," Super Human prides itself on the team's diverse personalities and playing styles, with an unmistakable focus on creating inclusive learning and performance spaces. They are Super Human and SO ARE YOU!

Newport Theater

The Lincoln Lodge

Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

Through May 12, 2020

The Lincoln Lodge is Chicago's favorite stand up comedy show, now in its 19th year. Each week, the Lincoln Lodge features the best stand up comedy in Chicago, a hilarious variety act, and a Man on the Street segment

The Blackout Diaries

Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

Through May 13, 2020

The Blackout Diaries is a comedy show were standup comedians, plus 'regular' people (cops, firefighters, teachers, etc) tell true drinking stories. Then you, the audience, can ask questions. Its host, Sean Flannery, was even named the best drunk in Chicago by The Chicago Reader, though we are trying still trying to figure out what that award means. 21+

Chuckle F*ckers

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave.

Through Dec. 18

Tickets: $5 - 24

Improv, sketch, music, stand-up, and everything in between. Come be entertained by Annoyance groups that perform new, original and experimental material! New acts every two weeks.

College Night

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave.

Through Dec. 19

Tickets: $6

College Night at the Annoyance Theatre is a weekly showcase of Chicago's cutest college improv and sketch teams.

Featuring:

Improv teams:

RAT KING (DePaul University)

DROPPIN' SCIENCE (Columbia College Chicago)

LATCHKEY KID (Loyola University Chicago)

Bob Ross'S HAPPY ACCIDENTS (Dominican University)

and sketch from DOPEAMINE (Annoyance house team)

A Little Annoyance Stand Up Show

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave.

Through Jan. 25, 2020

Tickets: $6 - 24

A one-hour li'l Stand-Up Comedy Showcase hosted by Lilly Allison at The Annoyance in the li'l theater!!

Annoyance Open Mic

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave.

Through Jan. 25, 2020

Tickets: $0 - 24

Come try your hand at some standup or solo performance or simply come to watch! Hosted by Lilly Allison.

Cigarette Sandwich

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave.

Through Dec. 28

Tickets: $6 - 24

Cigarette Sandwich is finally taking the gloves off, showing you the mewling, betentacled stumps they call hands. No more gimmicks, zero additives, just the best sketch comedy ever written or performed, anywhere, ever, and if you disagree, fight us. It's a brand new show each week, showcasing Chicago's top comic actors (Second City, SNL, John Belushi) in exquisitely conceived and tenderly performed scenes, calibrated by Chicago's top humor scientists (NASA, NSA, SNL) for maximum laughter. Prepare to LOL! Then someday die.

Storytown

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont

Through May 30, 2020

Tickets: $27 - 32

From superheroes to undersea adventures, princesses to dinosaurs, Storytown takes you on an interactive, fully improvised adventure! We use your suggestions and ideas to create a different story every week. Kids design the setting and help shape the story, and our actors, artists, and musicians bring it to life! When the possibilities are endless, no two stories are ever the same. Storytown is a fully improvised show put on by our "Townies" for you and your family. Performed every Saturday at 10:30 am - you will be laughing right along with your kids.

Timeline Theatre Company

Rutherford and Son

TimeLine Theatre, 615 W Wellington Ave.

Through Jan. 12, 2020

Tickets: $42

In the industrial north of England in 1912, the patriarch of the Rutherford family has spent decades building a respected glass works company to pass on to his children, without any say from them. Caught between passion, purpose, and expectation, John, Richard, and Janet struggle to break free from an oppressive and narrow-minded father dead set on writing their stories himself. Less entangled by these family expectations and with ambitions to give her son the life he deserves, John's young wife Mary is determined to upend the cycle, whatever it takes.

MINt: Musical Improv Night

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont

Through Jan. 30, 2020

Tickets: $10

M.I.Nt. is a beautifully supportive night of music improv comedy. Three ensembles perform 20 minute music improv sets followed by an all-star showcase or audience participation jam. Thursdays at 7:30pm at The Annoyance Theatre & Bar.

Missed Call!!!

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont

Through Dec. 29

Tickets: $8

We're terrible at answering our phones so we get a lot of voicemails. To start the show we're going to listen to one of our voicemails with the audience, which we've never heard before, and it will be the inspiration for a series of improvised scenes. We will also be answering more voicemails as the show continues, and those voicemails will be the inspirations for a new set of scenes. You could also leave us a voicemail at 662-729-1869, and it may be used in one of our future shows.

Bestworld

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont

Through Dec. 17

Tickets: $8

Can humanity build the perfect theme park? BestWorld sure would like to try! Every week our scientists and hosts will be creating the world's greatest new theme park for YOU the consumer to enjoy that surely won't end in any sort of destruction or questioning of our hubris! Every week our advanced AI hosts will be updated with a humanity upgrade that won't in anyway have a hand in the downfall of the theme park we create.

Eclipse Theatre Company

Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Them

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N Southport Ave

Through Dec. 15

Tickets: $25 - 35

Eclipse Theatre Company concludes the 2019 Christopher Durang Season concludes with the hilarious Why Torture Is Wrong and the People Who Love Them, a play which turns political humor upside down in a raucous and provocative satire about America's growing homeland "insecurity." It is the story of a young woman suddenly in crisis: Is her new husband, whom she married when drunk, a terrorist? Or just crazy? Or both? Is her father's hobby of butterfly collecting really a cover for his involvement in a shadow government? Honing in on our private terrors both at home and abroad, Durang oddly relieves our fears in this black comedy for an era of yellow, orange and red alerts.

Jeff Landsman in association with Artistic New Directions

The Tall Boy

Based on "The Lost" by Kay Boyle

Starring Tandy Cronyn

Dec. 5 - Dec.15

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.

Ticket Price: $35 - $39

The Tall Boy is a moving tale told by the American matron of an orphanage for "unaccompanied children" in occupied Germany following World War II. Examining the fragility and resilience of children in war, she tells the story of three boys: a 15-year-old Czech, a 14-year-old Pole and a 12-year-old Italian. The boys have become mascots to the GIs and are desperate to get to America to be reunited with their US Army buddies but only one boy has a soldier willing to adopt him.

Saint Sebastian Players

Side by Side by SSP and Studio BE

Dec. 7 and 8, 2019

St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey (enter on Marshfield)

Tickets: $45

Musical revue fundraiser features excerpts from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Fantasticks, She Loves Me, Side by Side by Sondheim (including songs from Company, Follies and West Side Story) and the SSP's original musical, Elvicula, as well as Sweeney Todd, Grease, Aida, Little Shop of Horrors, Urinetown and The Wizard of Oz.

