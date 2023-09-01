Bach Inspires Pianist Matthew Hagle Will Explore 'Ripples in Time and Music' at Nichols Concert Hall

The concert is on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 3 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Rialto Chatter: Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago? Photo 4 Rialto Chatter: DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?

Bach Inspires Pianist Matthew Hagle Will Explore 'Ripples in Time and Music' at Nichols Concert Hall

Music Institute of Chicago piano faculty and respected Chicago artist Matthew Hagle returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston, with “Ripples in Time and Music” on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.
 
Hagle presents a musical essay exploring the way one piece of music can reverberate through multiple times and cultures. Bach’s C Major Prelude (featured in the 2023 film Tar) acts as a point of departure for a journey that spans some of the most beloved masterpieces of the piano repertoire, including works by Adams, Debussy, Chopin, Liszt, Schubert, Ravel, Bartok, and Schumann.

Hagle said, “In my work as a teacher and performer of music from the distant and recent past, I am constantly moving back and forth through different time periods, trying to keep the past relevant and meaningful in new ways for my students and listeners. I wanted to create a program that would allow listeners to have this experience by letting them follow a musical idea as it diffused through the minds of the great composers of the past and present.”
 
Hagle is a Music Institute alumnus and longtime faculty member, teaching piano, composition, and music theory. He has appeared in concert throughout the United States, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., Symphony Space in New York, in concert at the United States Supreme Court, and at Nichols Concert Hall—last season in a solo concert and two seasons ago with Chicago Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Robert Chen. Outside the U.S., he has performed in England, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and Japan. He has collaborated with violinist Rachel Barton Pine on three acclaimed CDs on the Cedille label, and chamber music partners have included the Parker Quartet, the Avalon Quartet, Quintet Attacca, and members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Hagle appears often on radio station WFMT in Chicago and has also been heard on NPR’s Performance Today and Minnesota Public Radio’s St. Paul Sunday Morning programs. He grew up in the Chicago suburb of Northfield and currently lives in Morton Grove.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Proclaims Fine Arts Building Day On Friday, October 13 Photo
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Proclaims Fine Arts Building Day On Friday, October 13

Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) is has announced Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed Friday, October 13 as Fine Arts Building Day in Chicago “in recognition of [its] milestone 125th anniversary” and to “encourage all residents to support this historic landmark.”

2
Review: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL Photo
Review: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

What did our critic think of GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?

3
The Gift Theatre to Continue 2023/24 Season With THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE Photo
The Gift Theatre to Continue 2023/24 Season With THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as The Gift Theatre opens its season with 'The Rise and Fall of Little Voice'.

4
Eileen LaCario and Rosario Vargas to be Honored at League of Chicago Theatres Gala Photo
Eileen LaCario and Rosario Vargas to be Honored at League of Chicago Theatres Gala

The League of Chicago Theatres will present the return of its Annual Gala, with “It’s Showtime, A Celebration of Chicago Theatre,” an evening celebrating the rich legacy of Chicago theatre and the theatre community’s resilience. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taylor Swift Bar Crawl: Eras, Ex's and Everything Taylor
Various Bars in Wrigleyville (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viva Vivaldi!
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Simon and Garfunkel
Raue Center For The Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Dogs & Englishmen: A Tribute to Joe Cocker
Raue Center For The Arts (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Old Crow's Country Day Party: Live Music, Welcome Beer & Shot of Whiskey
Old Crow Smokehouse (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You